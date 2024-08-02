HomeLifestyle

Olympic Eye Candy: 16 Fine Fellas We're Rooting For In Paris

From skateboarders to judokas and sprinters, the men competing in the 33rd Olympic Games are already winners because they look so good.
US’ Nyjah Huston competes in the men’s street skateboarding final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Week one is done of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and we’re locked in. Competitions thus far have been electric, and we’re getting into sports we didn’t watch or know much about prior to the 33rd Olympiad. It’s just what happens every four years!

But in addition to being tuned in because everything is so entertaining (and at times, stressful but in a good, competitive way) and history is being made, we also are keeping an eye on things because the cuties are running loose through the City of Light. (Had we known, we would have tried harder to book a flight!) From sexy sprinters and ballers on the basketball court to buff judokas and cutie skateboarders, the fellas are making the Olympic watch parties all the more entertaining.

Check out a list of some we’ve got our eyes on that you might consider rooting for before the Games come to a close on August 11.

