Olympic Eye Candy: 16 Fine Fellas We're Rooting For In Paris

US’ Nyjah Huston competes in the men’s street skateboarding final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Week one is done of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and we’re locked in. Competitions thus far have been electric, and we’re getting into sports we didn’t watch or know much about prior to the 33rd Olympiad. It’s just what happens every four years!

But in addition to being tuned in because everything is so entertaining (and at times, stressful but in a good, competitive way) and history is being made, we also are keeping an eye on things because the cuties are running loose through the City of Light. (Had we known, we would have tried harder to book a flight!) From sexy sprinters and ballers on the basketball court to buff judokas and cutie skateboarders, the fellas are making the Olympic watch parties all the more entertaining.

Check out a list of some we’ve got our eyes on that you might consider rooting for before the Games come to a close on August 11.

01 01 Kenny Bednarek Keep your eyes on Kenny, who after winning silver during the Tokyo Games, is back looking for gold in the 100-meter and 200-meter races. He’s been on Noah Lyles’ heels so it should be a thrilling race to the finish in both competitions. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Track and Field athlete Kenny Bednarek speaks during the Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images for the USOPC)

02 02 Teddy Riner The French judoka has won three Olympic gold medals and is after another on home soil. Bald and beautiful at 6’8″, Riner, born in Guadeloupe, is certainly a sight to behold. France’s Teddy Riner reacts after beating United Arab Emirates’ Magomedomar Magomedomarov (Blue) in the judo men’s +100kg round of 16 bout of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 USA Men’s Rugby The USA Men’s Sevens didn’t have the best luck in Paris, finishing in eighth place (the women’s team took home bronze though!). But members Perry Baker, Marcus Fasitupe Tupuola and Aaron Cummings are winners in our book because they’re absolute cuties. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 18: U.S. Olympians Perry Baker, Marcus Fasitupe Tupuola and Aaron Cummings try on clothes during the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at Polo Ralph Lauren on July 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

04 04 Devin Booker If you’re looking for Devin Booker, he’s always easy to find on the court in his signature headband. The Phoenix Suns guard, who has been rooting for other Team USA athletes in the stands and giving out signed pairs of his signature Nike shoe all over Paris, is sure to be an essential part of the stacked men’s basketball team going all the way for gold. LILLE, FRANCE – JULY 24: Devin Booker of Team United States looks on during the Basketball training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

05 05 Grant Holloway A gold medal favorite, Grant Holloway is competing in the 110 hurdles in Paris after taking home silver in Tokyo. The World Champion is electric on the track. He’s also not bad on the eyes! USA’s Grant Holloway celebrates winning the Men’s 60m Hurdles final during day two of the World Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday March 2, 2024. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

06 06 Daniel Roberts Grant Holloway is going to have Daniel Roberts on his heels for that 110 hurdles gold. He won bronze at the World Championships after missing out on the podium during the Tokyo Games, but the handsome hurdler, reppin’ Hampton, Georgia, is ready to go for gold. USA’s Daniel Roberts celebrates after winning the men’s 110m hurdles during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Suzhou on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

07 07 Kishane Thompson Everyone has been talking about Kishane Thompson lately. The Jamaican sprinter us all by by running the 100 meters in 9.77, the fastest time coming into the Paris Games. Eyes will certainly be on him for his speed, and his good looks… Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson reacts after winning the men’s 100 metres competition of the Gyulai Istvan Memorial World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting at the Athletic Center of Szekesfehervar, Hungary on July 9, 2024. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

08 08 Christian Coleman Keep an eye out for the Atlanta-born sprinter (and cutie pie) who is set to compete in the 4 x 100m relay. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – MARCH 01: United States of America’s Christian Coleman celebrates during the first day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena, on March 01, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images)

09 09 Hansle Parchment The beautiful Jamaican sprinter shocked Grant Holloway in the 110 hurdles in Tokyo, but took home silver at the World Championships in Budapest last year, where Holloway won gold. That said, it’s going to be a very competitive, eye-candy filled final! BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – AUGUST 22: Silver medalist Hansle Parchment of Team Jamaica poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 110m Hurdles during day four of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 22, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

10 10 Jayson Tatum A newly crowned NBA champion, Tatum is competing in his second Olympic games. Being benched during their first game against Serbia had people talking (including me, because you can’t keep a hottie on the bench!), but he started and helped Team USA beat South Sudan in their second matchup of the Olympics. LONDON, ENGLAND: JULY 20: Jayson Tatum #10 of the United States at the free throw line during the USA V South Sudan, USA basketball showcase in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games at The O2 Arena on July 20th, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

11 11 Nyjah Huston Cue Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi”! Get into Nyjah Huston, who just won bronze in Paris in street skateboarding. Yes, skateboarding is an Olympic sport in case you were sleeping on it. We’re loving the swag, including all the tattoos. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 29: Nyjah Huston of Team United States waves to the crowd during the Men’s Street Prelims on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

12 12 Jeffrey Louis Another surprising competition in the Olympics? Breaking. B-boys are taking to Paris to win its first medals, and one of them is Jeffrey Louis, aka, B-boy Jeffro. The Haitian dancer out of Houston is sure to put on a show, as the cutie is ranked No.5 in the world for his moves. Jeffrey Louis at An Evening at Ralph’s held at Ralph’s Restaurant on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Feugere/WWD via Getty Images)

13 13 Noah Lyles When it comes to Noah Lyles, love him or loathe him, the man is fast. I’m personally a fan of his speed, and how much attention he truly is bringing to the track. The man backs up what he talks and is a favorite for gold in Paris. And something about a confident man is definitely attractive! EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 29: Gold medalist Noah Lyles poses with a miniature Eiffel Tower after winning the men’s 200 meter final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

14 14 Rui Hachimura We’ve never had a reason to pay an ounce of attention to Japanese basketball before, but Los Angeles Lakers star Rui Hachimura has got our eyes. Well, make that he had our eyes. The strikingly handsome baller just had to bow out of the Paris Games after an unfortunate calf injury. TOKYO, JAPAN – JUNE 29: Rui Hachimura of Japan speaks to the media during the Japan Men’s Basketball National Team training session at the National Training Center on June 29, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

15 15 Giannis Antetokounmpo The NBA champion is passionate about taking Greece far in the Olympic games, most recently helping them get to the knockout round after a rough start in Paris. That passion for the game is what we love about “The Greek Freak,” as well as his colorful personality, sense of humor, and those muscles. LILLE, FRANCE – JULY 30: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of Team Greece looks on during the Men’s Group Phase – Group A match between Team Spain and Team Greece on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 30, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)