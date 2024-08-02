Olympic Eye Candy: 16 Fine Fellas We're Rooting For In Paris

Week one is done of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and we’re locked in. Competitions thus far have been electric, and we’re getting into sports we didn’t watch or know much about prior to the 33rd Olympiad. It’s just what happens every four years!
But in addition to being tuned in because everything is so entertaining (and at times, stressful but in a good, competitive way) and history is being made, we also are keeping an eye on things because the cuties are running loose through the City of Light. (Had we known, we would have tried harder to book a flight!) From sexy sprinters and ballers on the basketball court to buff judokas and cutie skateboarders, the fellas are making the Olympic watch parties all the more entertaining.
Check out a list of some we’ve got our eyes on that you might consider rooting for before the Games come to a close on August 11.
Keep your eyes on Kenny, who after winning silver during the Tokyo Games, is back looking for gold in the 100-meter and 200-meter races. He’s been on Noah Lyles’ heels so it should be a thrilling race to the finish in both competitions.
The French judoka has won three Olympic gold medals and is after another on home soil. Bald and beautiful at 6’8″, Riner, born in Guadeloupe, is certainly a sight to behold.
The USA Men’s Sevens didn’t have the best luck in Paris, finishing in eighth place (the women’s team took home bronze though!). But members Perry Baker, Marcus Fasitupe Tupuola and Aaron Cummings are winners in our book because they’re absolute cuties.
If you’re looking for Devin Booker, he’s always easy to find on the court in his signature headband. The Phoenix Suns guard, who has been rooting for other Team USA athletes in the stands and giving out signed pairs of his signature Nike shoe all over Paris, is sure to be an essential part of the stacked men’s basketball team going all the way for gold.
A gold medal favorite, Grant Holloway is competing in the 110 hurdles in Paris after taking home silver in Tokyo. The World Champion is electric on the track. He’s also not bad on the eyes!
Grant Holloway is going to have Daniel Roberts on his heels for that 110 hurdles gold. He won bronze at the World Championships after missing out on the podium during the Tokyo Games, but the handsome hurdler, reppin’ Hampton, Georgia, is ready to go for gold.
Everyone has been talking about Kishane Thompson lately. The Jamaican sprinter us all by by running the 100 meters in 9.77, the fastest time coming into the Paris Games. Eyes will certainly be on him for his speed, and his good looks…
Keep an eye out for the Atlanta-born sprinter (and cutie pie) who is set to compete in the 4 x 100m relay.
The beautiful Jamaican sprinter shocked Grant Holloway in the 110 hurdles in Tokyo, but took home silver at the World Championships in Budapest last year, where Holloway won gold. That said, it’s going to be a very competitive, eye-candy filled final!
A newly crowned NBA champion, Tatum is competing in his second Olympic games. Being benched during their first game against Serbia had people talking (including me, because you can’t keep a hottie on the bench!), but he started and helped Team USA beat South Sudan in their second matchup of the Olympics.
Cue Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi”! Get into Nyjah Huston, who just won bronze in Paris in street skateboarding. Yes, skateboarding is an Olympic sport in case you were sleeping on it. We’re loving the swag, including all the tattoos.
Another surprising competition in the Olympics? Breaking. B-boys are taking to Paris to win its first medals, and one of them is Jeffrey Louis, aka, B-boy Jeffro. The Haitian dancer out of Houston is sure to put on a show, as the cutie is ranked No.5 in the world for his moves.
When it comes to Noah Lyles, love him or loathe him, the man is fast. I’m personally a fan of his speed, and how much attention he truly is bringing to the track. The man backs up what he talks and is a favorite for gold in Paris. And something about a confident man is definitely attractive!
We’ve never had a reason to pay an ounce of attention to Japanese basketball before, but Los Angeles Lakers star Rui Hachimura has got our eyes. Well, make that he had our eyes. The strikingly handsome baller just had to bow out of the Paris Games after an unfortunate calf injury.
The NBA champion is passionate about taking Greece far in the Olympic games, most recently helping them get to the knockout round after a rough start in Paris. That passion for the game is what we love about “The Greek Freak,” as well as his colorful personality, sense of humor, and those muscles.
Frederick has our respect not only for helping Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team take home their first medal since 2008, but also because of the killer high bar performance he put on that contributed to them winning bronze. Muscles and talent were on flex and we were absolutely here for it. More brothas in gymnastics please!