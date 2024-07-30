Meet Lauren Scruggs: The Black Woman Fencer Making History At The 2024 Paris Olympics

Photo Credit: Al Bello

Lauren Scruggs’ path towards her greatness began at an early age. She was introduced to fencing by her brother, Nolen, and gravitated towards the sport so much that she decided to stick with it. Since then, the New York native has amassed several accolades, becoming a six-time world champion, and an individual gold medal at the NCAA Fencing Championships in 2023. On Sunday, she became the first Black American woman to win an individual Olympics fencing medal.

“It’s amazing,” Scruggs says. “Before the event, I was talking with Peter Westbrook and people from the Peter Westbrook Foundation. Growing up with them, and seeing them accomplish great things, I’m really proud to add to that tradition of just being a top Black American fencer coming out of that program. It’s exciting, but I also feel very honored to be a part of history.”

Although the 21-year-old came up just short of the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, losing to her teammate Lee Kiefer 15-6, she still was able to etch her name in the record books. Her win served as an inspiration to many other fencers of color looking to progress within the sport. “I don’t think there is a strong base of Black fencers,” she tells ESSENCE. “So I think it’s super important to have someone to look up to.” For Scruggs, Nzingha Prescod became her North Star, giving her a glimpse into the possibilities that fencing has to offer.

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici

“It’s nice to step up to the plate, take that responsibility now and hopefully inspire more Black people to get into fencing,” she continues. Programs such as the aforementioned Peter Westbrook Foundation exposes the sport to underrepresented communities, and people who may have limited access and resources. Organizations as such are now more important than ever, especially with the world seeing Scruggs accept her medal at the renowned Grand Palais in France.

This fall, Scruggs will begin her final year at the prestigious Harvard University. With a long list of achievements both inside and outside of the classroom, the events that transpired on July 28, 2024 stands as a moment in time that she will never forget.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Scruggs says of her historic win. “My parents were immigrants, so to now represent the United States and to earn a medal for the United States, I think is just insane for me and my family. I’m just grateful.”