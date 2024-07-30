Lauren Scruggs Becomes The First Black American Woman To Win An Individual Fencing Medal At The Olympics

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

Lauren Scruggs made U.S. Olympic history by winning silver in women’s individual foil fencing, becoming the first Black woman from the United States to earn an individual medal in a women’s fencing event.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Scruggs shared with The Today Show. “Seeing my family in the stands and being able to fence in front of all those people in Paris in that great building was just insane to me. Just to have the medal over me and feel the weight was heavy, was unbelievable.”

Scruggs’ historic achievement came as Team USA claimed the top two spots, with defending Olympic champion Lee Kiefer, 30, winning her second gold medal.

“It was shocking for me to be here in the first place. I don’t even think I’ve had time to process that,” Scruggs told the Team USA website. “I’m just super grateful to be able to fence in front of such a big crowd and in such a beautiful space.” This event also marked the first time American women have finished 1-2 in the Olympics in individual foil fencing.

Scruggs said she hopes her performance will inspire other Black girls to take up the sport. “In certain communities, fencing is just not a sport you do,” Scruggs told NBC News after the final. “So I would say to those people who are in those communities and who are interested in fencing: Do what you want to do … and follow your passion.”

Beyond her athletic achievements, the Queens, New York native will soon start her senior year at Harvard University and worked as a full-time intern in wealth management this summer,NBC News reports.

Scruggs’ success is also a proud moment for Peter Westbrook, who became the first Black American to win an Olympic medal in fencing in 1984 and has been a mentor to Scruggs.

“They tried fencing because of me,” Westbrook told The Washington Post, referring to Black American men. He believes Scruggs’ journey will inspire other young girls of color to pursue the sport.“They’re going to try fencing because of Lauren.”