Danielle Brooks On Representation, 'Minecraft,' And Making A Film Her Kid Will Love

Danielle Brooks opened up about her role in A Minecraft Movie, a genre-blending adventure packed with action, comedy, and heart. Brooks, who plays the bold and unique character of Dawn, shared how she approached this role differently—drawing from both her acting experience and her journey as a mother. Since welcoming her child in 2019, Brooks said motherhood naturally informs how she connects with stories meant to spark young imaginations.

Reflecting on the film’s diverse cast and playful energy, she highlighted how representation and joy can go hand in hand. Brooks also touched on the educational impact Minecraft has had on kids and how the film may continue that legacy on screen. While juggling motherhood and a thriving career, she smiled at the idea of sharing this project with her own child—making this film not just a career milestone, but a deeply personal one.