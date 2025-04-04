Best New Music This Week: Ciara Returns With “Ecstasy,” Alex Isley Drops Brand New Single, Rod Wave’s “Sinners” And More

Today’s list includes some Southern Hip-Hop, soulful songs, and a heavy dose of R&B.

Happy Friday, folks. This week’s music drops are pure magic.

Today, Ciara makes a dazzling return with “Ecstasy,” a sultry groove that proves she’s still queen of the dancefloor. Alex Isley’s “Ms. Goody Two Shoes” is soulful bliss, while Rod Wave tugs heartstrings with his emotional “Sinners.” Our list also includes BigXThaPlug, Destin Conrad, SiR and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week,

Ciara – “Ecstasy” Grammy-winning star Ciara has returned with her single of 2025 with “Ecstasy.” Listen to it HERE.

BigXThaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way” Texas rapper BigXThaPlug is tapping into his country roots with “All The Way,” featuring Bailey Zimmerman. Check out the new record HERE.





SiR ft. Maeta – “OUT OF MY HANDS” Two of the brightest stars in R&B gift listeners worldwide with their collaborative track, “OUT OF MY HANDS,” from Heavy Deluxe: The Light. Check it out HERE.





Melanie Fiona ft. LaRussell – “Make Me Feel” The longstanding marriage of rap and R&B is back with “Make Me Feel,” a joint effort from Melanie Fiona and LaRussell from her Say Yes EP. Listen to it HERE.





Alex Isley – “Ms. Goody Two Shoes” Alex Isley is back with the record “Ms. Goody Two Shoes.” Hear it HERE.





Rod Wave – “Sinners” Just a few weeks ahead of the release of ‘Sinners,’ Rod Wave delivers a single of the same name. Watch the film-inspired video HERE.





PinkPantheress – “Tonight” Today, PinkPantheress shares her first solo song of the year with “Tonight,” which samples Panic! At The Disco’s “Do You Know What I’m Seeing?” Hear the track HERE.



