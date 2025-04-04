HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Ciara Returns With “Ecstasy,” Alex Isley Drops Brand New Single, Rod Wave’s “Sinners” And More

Today’s list includes some Southern Hip-Hop, soulful songs, and a heavy dose of R&B.
Today’s list includes some Southern Hip-Hop, soulful songs, and a heavy dose of R&B.

Happy Friday, folks. This week’s music drops are pure magic.

Today, Ciara makes a dazzling return with “Ecstasy,” a sultry groove that proves she’s still queen of the dancefloor. Alex Isley’s “Ms. Goody Two Shoes” is soulful bliss, while Rod Wave tugs heartstrings with his emotional “Sinners.” Our list also includes BigXThaPlug, Destin Conrad, SiR and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week,

