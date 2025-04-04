Cardi B And Revolve Announce Exclusive Joint Venture

Getty Images

Cardi B and Revolve Group have announced an exclusive multicategory venture. This marks the artist’s first owned apparel and beauty brands–it also marks Revolve’s expansion into beauty, according to WWD.

This news is worth celebrating considering the intentionality behind the partnership. In an interview with WWD, the artist expressed her fans have been expecting beauty and fashion lines from her. “People have been expecting both from me. My beauty line, people have been expecting that, like an album,” she shared. Notably, her next album is slated to arrive this year.

Cardi B is well aware of naysayers who may not believe in the intentional aspirations one has. She expressed that to come in strong finding the right partners and laying the groundwork to “create a legacy business that stays true to her authenticity rather than collaborating with a brand as the face of a product.”

The artist also added that she and her creative partners, Patientce Foster, her longtime manager, creative director, and Cream Labs founder, and Kollin Carter, her longstanding stylist, “do things out of spite.” The reasoning? “To be better than everybody when you do it out of spite is very motivating.”

“I personally believe that I put a lot of people on a lot of trends. It’s not even about getting paid, but it’s not appreciated. I gotta do this for me because I don’t get thank yous. If I don’t have a good year, I don’t get, ‘How have you been?’ Nobody does that. It’s time for me to do s–t for my own self, not for everybody else,” the artist shared.

The venture reportedly includes Cardi B and Revolve Group cofounders and co-chief executive officers Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas and Revolve Group chief brand office Raissa Gerona. Per WWD, additional shareholders include Foster, Carter and Jennifer Walker and Adam Drawas, cofounders of PR and brand marketing agency Walker Drawas.

“The thing about me and Cardi B’s relationship is we started — with not nothing because she had about a million followers, but in terms of where we are now — from ground level. We know what all of her partnerships have looked like and what all of her success has looked like. I know what value she’s put into brands that she’s partnered with look like, but then I also look at that in comparison to ownership and equity. The biggest thing for me and her both is legacy,” Foster expressed.

This news arrives days ahead of Revolve Group’s eighth-annual timed to Coachella. The festivities will reportedly consist of celebrity-hosted dinners, performances, and activations with luxury-focused brands Revolve and Fwrd.