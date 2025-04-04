Erykah Badu Wore An Orange Bob At The 2025 Billboard Women In Music

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Erykah Badu wasn’t going to accept the Icon Award at the 2025 Billboard Women In Music without an iconic look to match. Even before her performance—where she appeared in a knitted, full-figured “booty suit” and smeared eyeliner—you couldn’t miss her red carpet hair, which was just as bodacious.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Erykah Badu attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

As an appetizer to what was dubbed her BBL suit, fruit-colored hair seemed like the perfect compliment to her message on fertility, womanhood, and body image. Her eye-catching, rich orange hair was chopped into a bob, one of this season’s most popular cuts, with bumped ends grazing her jawline.

The wig isn’t new, however. Thrown on here and there on her Instagram, Badu’s then disheveled hair was first a golden blonde color. But giving her wig a face lift by dunking it into a bowl of hair dye just before being this year’s undisputed icon, was just that.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Erykah Badu attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

To pair with it, fronts peaked through a deep, matte red lipstick while oversized eyeliner and pale orange shadow was smudged against her hazel eyes. While her hair was covered in a knit hood the rest of the night, she couldn’t have started off the awards more iconic.