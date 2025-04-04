15 Essential Jill Scott Songs To Celebrate Her Birthday

(Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Jill Scott’s music is a journey—one that travels through love, self-discovery, joy, and the full-bodied experience of Black womanhood. A poet at heart and a vocalist whose range knows no bounds, Scott has spent over two decades crafting timeless records that continue to define R&B and neo-soul.

Jill Scott on the cover of the August 2004 issue of ESSENCE

Fresh off her guest appearance on Abbott Elementary, where she played a guest role, Scott continues to show her cultural impact extends beyond music. As the Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 singer celebrates another year around the sun, we revisit the tracks that cemented her status as a legend. Whether you’re basking in her buttery vocals or vibing to her signature spoken-word lyricism, these songs remain essential.

1. “A Long Walk” (2000)

A love letter to simple pleasures, this Words and Sounds Vol. 1 classic is the epitome of feel-good neo-soul. Scott’s warm vocals glide over jazzy instrumentals, making it the perfect soundtrack for a slow Sunday or an intimate conversation under the stars.

2. “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” (2000)

Romance has rarely sounded so ethereal. Scott takes us into the depths of devotion with this orchestral masterpiece, delivering operatic high notes that showcase her vocal dexterity.

3. “Golden” (2004)

The ultimate affirmation anthem. This uplifting track from Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 is a celebration of self-love and liberation, urging listeners to live life to the fullest.

4. “Hate on Me” (2007)

From The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3, this fiery track is a declaration of self-assurance in the face of envy and negativity. Scott’s confidence is contagious, making this a go-to anthem for standing in your power.

5. “The Way” (2000)

Scott’s vivid storytelling shines here, painting a picture of love in its most intimate moments. With sultry vocals and a groove-infused beat, this song remains one of her most beloved hits.

6. “So in Love” feat. Anthony Hamilton (2011)

A duet that radiates joy, this track from The Light of the Sun is a feel-good ode to love at its purest. Scott and Hamilton’s chemistry is undeniable, making this a wedding playlist staple.

7. “Fool’s Gold” (2015)

A lesson in heartbreak and self-reflection, this single from Woman captures the pain of realizing a love wasn’t as real as it seemed. Scott’s voice is drenched in raw emotion, making every lyric hit deep.

8. “Gettin’ in the Way” (2000)

Scott’s debut single introduced the world to her signature blend of poetic storytelling and sultry vocals. A warning to those who interfere in love, this song is both smooth and assertive.

9. “Blessed” (2011)

A gratitude-filled anthem from The Light of the Sun, this track radiates positivity and reminds us to appreciate life’s everyday joys. Scott’s vibrant delivery makes it an instant mood booster.

10. “Whenever You’re Around” (2007)

Heartache meets longing in this standout from The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3. Scott’s soulful delivery captures the pain of being near someone you love but feeling their emotional distance.

11. “Crown Royal” (2007)

Sensual, smooth, and intoxicating—this short but powerful track from The Real Thing is an intimate ode to passion and desire, showcasing Scott’s ability to blend poetry with music effortlessly.

12. “Rolling Hills” (2011)

An empowering anthem for Black women, this track from The Light of the Sun encourages resilience and self-worth with Scott’s signature warmth and wisdom.

13. “Slowly Surely” (2000)

A deeply introspective track from Who Is Jill Scott?, this song navigates the process of healing and choosing oneself in the aftermath of heartbreak.

14. “Gimme” (2015)

Sultry and groove-heavy, this Woman standout highlights Scott’s ability to seamlessly mix sensuality with commanding vocals.

15. “You Don’t Know” (2015)

A soul-stirring ballad that channels blues and gospel influences, this song is Scott at her most vulnerable and powerful, making for an unforgettable listening experience.