13 Black Athletes To Watch At The 2024 Paris Olympics

From Coco Gauff to Sha’Carri Richardson, these U.S. competitors of color are ready to bring home the gold this summer.
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 24: Coco Gauff of Team USA serves during the Tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

With the 2024 Paris Olympics kicking off this weekend, the anticipation is high for fans and competitors alike. While there are dozens of participants in this year’s games, several Black athletes are looking to etch their names in the history books before everything comes to a close on August 11. Sports figures such as Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Frederick Richard, and others have been preparing year in and year out for these moments—and now it’s time to perform.

Take a look at the Black athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

