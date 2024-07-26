13 Black Athletes To Watch At The 2024 Paris Olympics

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 24: Coco Gauff of Team USA serves during the Tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

With the 2024 Paris Olympics kicking off this weekend, the anticipation is high for fans and competitors alike. While there are dozens of participants in this year’s games, several Black athletes are looking to etch their names in the history books before everything comes to a close on August 11. Sports figures such as Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Frederick Richard, and others have been preparing year in and year out for these moments—and now it’s time to perform.

Take a look at the Black athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sha’Carri Richardson Making her Olympic debut, the two-time world champion will be representing the United States in the 100 meters, along with aiming for the women’s 4×100 relay team. EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 27: Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the first round of the women’s 200 meters on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Simone Biles Biles, who is arguably the greatest Olympian of all-time, hopes to return to form this summer in Paris. She’s a nine-time national champion, a six-time world champ and the 2016 Olympic all-around gold medalist. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 24: Simone Biles of the USA practices on the beam during a training session at the Paris-Le Bourget Exhibition Center on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff This 20-year-old prodigy has won seven career singles titles, including the 2023 US Open, and nine career doubles titles, including the 2024 French Open. Gauff will be one of the most watched athletes at this year’s Olympics, so every match she competes in will be high-level entertainment. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 24: Coco Gauff of Team USA trains during the Tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Simone Manuel At the 2016 Olympics, she became the first Black American swimmer to earn an individual Olympic gold medal. She didn’t make the 2021 squad due to overtraining, but now she’s back in the spotlight—the perfect redemption story. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 23: Simone Manuel of the United States reacts after the Women’s 50m freestyle final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson The WNBA’s best player, and the centerpiece of the women’s U.S. team, Wilson wants to add to her list of accolades by winning a gold medal for America. She’s been one of the biggest winners in sports in recent years, and A’ja hopes to carry that momentum through the summer. LONDON, ENGLAND: JULY 23: A’ja Wilson #9 of the United States during team warm-up before the USA V Germany, USA basketball showcase Women’s basketball match in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games at The O2 Arena on July 23rd, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Noah Lyles This six-time world champion is looking to become only the fifth man to win gold medals in three specific races—the 100, 200 and 4×100-meter relay—at a single Games. Known from his high level of confidence, Lyles is primed to bring back some hardware for the U.S. LONDON, ENGLAND: JULY 20: Noah Lyles of the United States reacts after his win in the 100m for men competition during the Wanda Diamond League, London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium on July 20th, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

LeBron James James is a four-time NBA champion, MVP, and NBA Finals MVP. He also won two Olympic golds—one in 2008 in Beijing and one in 2012 in London—with hopes of taking home a third at the 2024 Olympic Games. LONDON, ENGLAND: JULY 20: LeBron James #6 of United States during the United States V South Sudan USA basketball showcase at The O2 Arena on July 20th, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lauren Scruggs The New York native will represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics in the sport of fencing. As a star on Harvard’s squad, a 6x world champ and a 2x NCAA champ, Scruggs is aiming for the gold in Paris. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Lauren Scruggs poses for a portrait during team USA Fencing media day at New York Athletic Club on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jahmal Harvey It’s been 20 years since Andre Ward won the gold medal for team USA—and he was the last man to do so, still. The young and talented Jahmal Harvey hopes to bring the U.S. back to prominence with a 1st place ranking in Paris. US’ Jahmal Harvey celebrates after defeating Cuba’s Saidel Horta in the men’s 57kg gold medal final boxing event during the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Olympic Training Centre (CEO) in Santiago on October 27, 2023. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Naya Tapper Women’s rugby star Naya Tapper will serve as co-captain of the U.S. Sevens team for the upcoming Olympics. She’ll retire after the 2024 Olympics, so she’s hoping for the perfect swan song in Paris. SEVILLE, SPAIN – JANUARY 28: Naya Tapper of USA runs with the ball during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between England and USA at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Frederick Richard Richard burst onto the scene at this year’s Olympic trials, winning the all-around high bar. Last year, he earned a bronze medal at the 2023 world championships and became only the fourth U.S. man, and the youngest, to earn a medal there. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 24: Frederick Richard of Team United States looks on during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sophia Smith Smith won the NWSL’s MVP in 2022 and league’s Golden Boot the following year, so this 23-year-old forward is no stranger to making an impact on the field. Look for her to be aggressive early during this year’s Olympic Games.



NICE, FRANCE – JULY 25: Sophia Smith #11 of the United States during warmups before the Women’s group B match between United States and Zambia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Nice on July 25, 2024 in Nice, France. (Photo by John Todd/ISI/Getty Images)