We Were Among The First To Dine At The Caribbean’s Longest Bar

Grace Bay Resorts

The islands of Turks and Caicos could easily be the poster child for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s popular “SUMMER” song lyric, “Where the water’s so blueeeeee… so blue.” Part of the Lucayan Archipelago within the Caribbean, it’s a destination replete with pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and, of course, luxury resorts and fine dining. If that wasn’t enticing enough, we now have another reason to visit: It’s officially home to the Caribbean’s longest bar, the Infiniti Bar in Providenciales.

Located at Grace Bay Club Resort, I was among the first to officially sip and dine at the 90-foot-long open-air hotspot when it reopened in late February. Said to be the first infinity-edge bar in the world, the shimmering white and gold mosaic Dekton-Onrika Awake countertop was reimagined by iconic interior designer, Young Huh. As I walked up to the bar, I was instantly surrounded by lush yet perfectly manicured greenery and the sound of ocean waves crashing mere steps away.

Grace Bay Resorts

With a laid-back yet chic, Boho-inspired beachfront atmosphere, it was the perfect excuse to get dolled up and sit down for one of the best vacation meals I’ve ever had. Our special welcome meal was one of epic proportions. As an unofficial certified foodie, I was truly blown away by not only the range of dishes that Chef Frank Castleton prepared, but also the creativity put into the presentation as well.

“The fish was flown in fresh from Hokkaido, Japan,” Castleton pridefully shared before telling us to sit back and simply enjoy the night.

The great size of the bar required a similarly significant multi-course experience, and it took us nearly three hours to enjoy it all, and for good reason.

Beverage Bliss

First and foremost, the bar is stocked with some of the world’s most premium spirits, an extensive wine (and bubbly) list, and an array of Sake options. This means, you can ask the bartender to shake up the signature rum punch, the sommelier to recommend his favorite white [wine] or if you’re a sober traveler, you can be surprised with a refreshing mocktail—and still not even touch the surface of the assortment of beverages to explore during your visit. And with our meal having a Japanese influence, it was only right that we indulged in some of the finest Sake around.

Courtesy of the author

Delicious Delights

My favorite flavors from the night can be credited to the truffled salmon nigiri, A5 Miyazaki Waygu nigiri, local Queen Conch dumplings, and the scallop and crab brûlée, which was cooked under open coals before serving to get the perfect brûlèe crunchy shell.

At this point, I was about to burst at the seams, but then they walked out with the most massive and elaborate dessert board I’d ever seen. Once the server placed the edible creation on the table, everyone let out an audible “Wow” in unison. Our eyes were met with what looked like rows of bright red candy apples, lemons and chocolates accompanied by scoops of ice cream topped with gold flakes. But to our pleasant surprise, what we thought we saw was all an illusion.

According to the chef, the apple-shaped creations were actually stuffed with an apple pie mousse with fresh apple slices. Insane. The lemons were loaded with a yuzu meringue pie-like filling, and the chocolates were filled with a matcha cream. We also learned that the ice cream was infused with Macallan whiskey and topped with edible gold flakes. It was all absolutely divine.

Courtesy of the author

But Wait, There’s More

Next to the bar, there’s also a full-service restaurant of the same name. There, you can order from a more expanded menu. I was able to dine there during my third night, which also happened to be the official launch party for the tremendous bar.

That menu features prime-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and more. My favorite dishes were the champagne miso-roasted black cod and the organic kale salad with marcona almonds, avocado, and pecorino.

The icing on the cake, which had nothing to do with the fare, was the beachside fireworks show. The colorful bursts illuminated the night sky as we all sunk our toes in the sand and toasted to the latest addition to an already impressive Turks and Caicos experience.