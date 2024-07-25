In Town For The Olympics? Here’s How To Experience Black-Owned Paris

Le Paris Noir Tours

For the next few weeks, millions of athletes and spectators will gather in Paris for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games, and billions more will watch from home. One of the most iconic cities in the world, Paris regularly tops the list of most frequented destinations. While most travelers think of the Eiffel Tower, baguettes, and street cafes when they think of the “City of Light,” Paris is also home to rich Black culture.

Made up of the Caribbean and African diaspora and Black American expats, Black communities within Paris offer locals and visitors great music, food, and art. If you’re heading to the Olympic Games (or have an upcoming trip to Paris), we’ve rounded up some of the city’s best restaurants and walking tours to immerse yourself in Black-owned Paris.

Where to Eat

3 Rue Charles Robin, 75010 Paris, France

For a taste of American soul food in Paris, head to Gumbo Yaya — the restaurant’s bright red facade is hard to miss. Open for lunch or dinner, the soul food spot is sought after for its Southern dishes like fried chicken, candied yams, mac and cheese, and cornbread. The restaurant also has a few unique sauces, and the curry mango and mustard barbeque will spice up your fried chicken sandwich, which is served with waffles instead of traditional bread buns. Seating here is limited, and the lines can get pretty long (so try to arrive before they open), but the comfort food is worth the wait.

Mama Jackson Soul Food Paris

12 Rue Claude Tillier, 75012 Paris, France

Another popular spot for soul food in Paris is Mama Jackson Soul Food Paris. This cozy restaurant can also get quite busy, so we recommend making reservations beforehand. Inside, the walls of the restaurant are decorated with photos of Black entertainers and singers, and there’s usually a soundtrack of American hip-hop and R&B playing. The restaurant’s Southern American cuisine is popular in Paris, and the chicken and waffles, jerk chicken, and mac and cheese are a must-try. Don’t forget to save room for a slice of decadent apple pie.

Mama Kossa

8 Rue Myrha, 75018 Paris, France

Paying homage to Paris’ Caribbean and African diaspora, Mama Kossa has an eclectic menu that includes lamb kabobs, roasted prawns with yam risotto, jerk chicken wings, and vanilla rice pudding for dessert. The savory dishes are served in a cozy dining room with wood floors, exposed brick walls, and stylish wicker seating, and past guests have raved about the restaurant’s friendly service. Keep in mind that the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and closed on Sunday and Monday.

Babylone Bis

34 Rue Tiquetonne, 75002 Paris, France

Ideal for night owls, Babylone Bis is an African restaurant that caters to late-night diners. The restaurant opens at 8 p.m. and serves food until the wee hours of the morning, and it isn’t unusual to see a rush of diners gathering around midnight. Crowd pleasers include the roasted chicken, cod fritters, and stuffed crab. The portions here are generous, and the restaurant’s dim lighting, photo-plastered walls, and zebra print wallpaper will make you feel like you’re in a funky club.

Jah Jah By Le Tricycle

11 R. des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France

Serving up some of the best vegan dishes in Paris, Jah Jah By Le Tricycle has a curated menu that features pumpkin soup, roasted squash, and curried quinoa. The healthy, colorful plates are perfect for those following a vegan, raw, or gluten-free diet or for travelers who want to fuel up with some superfoods. The restaurant has a boho vibe, and the mix of reclaimed furniture, wooden crates of vegetables, and reggae soundtrack make this spot a perfect low-key place to spend an afternoon.

Entree to Black Paris

What to See

Little Africa Travel

If you’re looking for a group walking tour, Little Africa Travel coordinates tours that take travelers through the Little Africa neighborhood in Paris, which includes African textile stores, restaurants, and spice markets. Led by Cameroonian-born Jacqueline Ngo Mpii, the tours are meant to amplify African culture and the African experience in Paris. Mpii also owns Little Africa Village, a boutique store that sells crafts and books like Afrique in Paris: A Guide to Black Paris, Mpiii’s guide to exploring the culture in Paris.

Black Paris Tours

Founded by native Californian Ricki Stevenson, Black Paris Tours has operated since 1998 and introduces travelers to the legacy and history of Black Paris. The tours combine walking and public transit, and you can choose from several full, half-day, and shorter Honored Elder experiences. The tour itineraries follow in the footsteps of Frederick Douglass, Bessie Coleman, Langston Hughes, and many others who left their mark on Paris. The full-day tours end with a late lunch at a Senegalese restaurant in Little Africa and a stroll to shop stores with African designers and artists.

Le Paris Noir

Kévi Donat founded Le Paris Noir in 2013, and through his tours, Donat aims to highlight the Black men and women of Paris who have contributed to Parisian history and culture. Focused on providing an educational and eye-opening history of Black Parisians, some tour highlights include the history of famous Black entertainers in Paris, such as Josephine Baker, and the rich culture of African immigrants in Paris today. Donat leads group tours on Saturdays in French, and private tours in English are also available.

Girl Meets Glass

If you consider yourself a wine aficionado (or just want to learn more about how to taste wine like a pro), consider checking out Tanisha Townsend’s Girl Meets Glass wine tours. Townsend has a Level 3 Advanced Certification from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust and leads wine classes and experiences in Paris and the surrounding areas. Perfect for a girls’ trip activity or a solo travel experience, Townsend can curate personalized wine tastings, tours, and events.

Entrée to Black Paris

Former Houston resident Monique Y. Wells founded Entrée to Black Paris with her husband, Tom Reeves, to help travelers learn more about African Diaspora history, culture, and contemporary life in Paris. The tour company serves individuals and groups through walking tours, cooking classes, and museum visits. Entrée to Black Paris offers some of the most comprehensive themed tours, including “Black Images in European Art at the Louvre,” “Black Paris after WWII,” and a dedicated Josephine Baker tour called “The Black Pearl Walk.”