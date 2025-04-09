Bridal Bliss: Natalia And Antwain Prove Two Weddings — In Panama And D.C. — Are Better Than One

Long before D.C.-based top national divorce attorney Natalia and businessman Antwain were tying the knot both in local and destination wedding extravaganzas, they met at his wellness center, DistrictCryo, and she was taken immediately. “I remember walking into DistrictCryo in D.C. and seeing his smile for the first time,” she recalls. “It is hard to explain the beauty of what I saw in that moment. But when my friends and I walked through the doors, we were obnoxiously loud. He smiled at us with zero judgment, and that smile is what I wanted to experience again.”

For Antwain, he too was enamored by her. “I was drawn to her from the moment I saw her – her beauty and figure were striking, but her energy and the way she carried herself truly caught my attention,” he says. “Particularly her passion, her authenticity, and the way she embraces love in every moment, no matter the setting. I wanted more moments with her.”

And so, they created them, and in the process, they realized they didn’t want to do without one another. For her, his commitment to ensuring she was content made him a keeper. “On one of our early dates, he told me he wanted to see me happy. I had not experienced that. My initial thought was, yeah, right?! And as I questioned it, I told my mom and others what he said. But it was easy to believe him,” Natalia says. “He is the most consistent and sincere person I know. The relationship evolved with ease, and I was able to trust and believe what he said. Over time, I have come to understand what he meant earlier on. He did not say he would be responsible for my happiness, but seeing me happy matters to him, and he has shown me that in every way.”

Antwain says it was a feeling that stayed with him. It felt like I already knew Natalia before I knew everything about her—I just trusted that feeling,” he shares. “She’s exceptionally honest, and I remember wanting the best for her, even if that meant it wasn’t with me. We were lucky that life aligned so we could truly show up for one another and explore where things could go. I call her ‘the realest’ because she’s always genuine.”

So, five years later, he decided that he would ask for her hand in marriage in November of 2022. The couple were out on a date, having gone to listen to live music while enjoying a meal at their go-to restaurant Mastros. Following their meal, they went for a stroll down a route they’d walked many times, leading them to the Spanish Steps in the Kalorama neighborhood. As they drew closer, a huge sign in lights that read “Marry Me” was on display.

“As we approached, Natalia resisted, alerting me to what she thought was our accidental invasion on a surprise intended for someone else because groups regularly procure the area for weddings and photography,” Antwain says. “I then escorted her to the center of the walkway at the foot of the steps and dropped to one knee. She had no clue that our close relatives and friends were stationed just above the sign with the bright lights.”

There, he asked for her hand, and she said yes, all of their loved ones jumping out and reacting with joy as she accepted. It was the first memorable celebration of their love with family and friends, but much more was to come.

The couple decided to wed with two events, one in their home of D.C., of course, to celebrate with their friends and loved ones. But they also wanted to marry in Panama, where Natalia is originally from and where her father still lives (and where he happily drives a cab). And so, taking some inspiration from Beyoncé, they orchestrated Act I and Act II, with the first wedding in Panama at the historic Hotel La Compañía in Casco Viejo on April 27, 2024. The rain attempted to put a damper on the festivities, but everyone came prepared (the venue was covered, and umbrellas were held to keep the couple dry), allowing the ceremony and reception to go forward in a grand and beautiful way. Despite it being a destination wedding, 124 guests were present.

Act II was a fete in D.C. at the Dockmaster Boardwalk at The Wharf on July 6, 2024. With 189 guests present, and the sun fully out and shining, the pair said “I do” again, this time putting on for their love of D.C. with the help of everything from the food to the music with the help of renowned Go-Go band TOB (Take Over Band).

And while arranging two weddings sounds like stress personified, they did have planners, and getting to see their vision come to life twice was all worth it. The only thing that might be better is married life.

“We still date each other, surprise each other, and feel incredibly grateful for the support we receive from our circles,” Natalia says. “As we approach a year, we feel blessed to continue growing together, learning from one another, and truly cherishing every step of this journey.”

Learn more about how their special moments came together, and their love story, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 Act I – A Beautiful Beginning As a divorce attorney, Natalia doesn’t take the covenant of marriage lightly. “It’s the biggest commitment I have ever made and the only time I’ve ever wanted to make it,” she says. “I have practiced family law for years, and I have seen beautiful unions start with amazing love stories, and at times end with tremendous heartbreak. I have found that marriage does not have to be complicated. But couples go into marriage with misconceptions about divorce. A strong marriage can be built on the simplest lessons that people routinely fail as they get older like listening, keeping folks out of your business, protecting respect, celebrating your partner’s individuality, and making your own feelings subordinate to your partners at times.” Eduard Serra

02 02 Ready for Forever “Our connection grew naturally, without any agenda or pressure, just an open, unfiltered bond,” Antwain says of falling for Natalia. “The more we got to know each other, the more I realized we were meant to be closer, to teach each other, and to see where life could take us. I knew she was it; the only question was if I was ready for something so certain, moving at a pace that I couldn’t control.” Eduard Serra

03 03 The Groom and His Guys Antwain and his groomsmen looked dapper in their tuxedos from the Miguel Wilson Collection. The Panama hats were also a perfect touch for the setting, of course. Eduard Serra

04 04 Here Comes the Bride Rain be damned, Natalia, dressed in a Zuhair Murad gown, and her dapper father, made their way down the aisle. “The rain turned out to be a guest of honor at our wedding,” Antwain says, “creating a picturesque atmosphere that we couldn’t have paid to recreate.” Eduard Serra

05 05 The Man Who Stole Her Heart Antwain was all smiles as Natalia made her way to him. This moment, along with the officiant being one of Natalia’s very first clients who recently became a minister, were just a few standouts for the couple from their big bash in Panama. Eduard Serra

06 06 Sealed With a Kiss The couple wrapped their (first) ceremony with the customary smooch. Eduard Serra

07 07 The Adventure Begins Meet Mr. and Mrs. Armstrong! Eduard Serra

08 08 The Decor The wedding theme for Act I was “timeless romance.” The soft white flowers in the historic space certainly deliver that feeling. Eduard Serra

09 09 Decor Florals were brought in by Shine Events Designers, who also coordinated the event and this gorgeous decor for reception dining. Eduard Serra

10 10 Let Them Eat Cake Speaking of elegance, check out the couple’s black wedding cake. It was created by Melida Mizlov Wedding Cakes. Eduard Serra

11 11 Together Is a Beautiful Place to Be “The elegance and culture and the ability to be with Natalia’s father in Panama, along with friends and family who traveled from across the world, was magical,” says Antwain. Eduard Serra

12 12 A Special Day Calls for Merch There was an “Armstrong” merch store to celebrate this next chapter, that included gifting custom hoodies and trucker hats for each guest. Their surname was also there for everyone to see as the couple enjoyed memorable moments on the dance floor. Eduard Serra

13 13 Light Up the Night And who doesn’t love cold sparklers?! They added a little extra umph to the party. Eduard Serra

14 14 Father-Daughter Fun Natalia’s father was a huge reason the couple decided to tie the knot first in Panama, so it’s only right he got to have the spotlight as he danced with her during the reception. Eduard Serra

15 15 Mother-Son Moment Antwain also enjoyed a moment with his mother on the dance floor. In addition, he honored his late father in a fun way. “A favorite moment was the ‘Digging in crates’ tribute to Antwain’s late father where we allowed guests to choose from his vast personal collection of vinyl records for our DJ to play,” Natalia says. Eduard Serra

16 16 Mission Accomplished “We had multiple meetings to discuss contingency plans due to the chance of rain, especially given the unique considerations of hosting at a historical landmark,” the couple say about coping with the wet weather. “Natalia was heartbroken at the idea of having to cover the Ruins at La Compañía, but we knew it was worth it. Our wedding planner, Anais Hernandez, was amazing, and her team worked with a meteorologist to track cloud movement in real-time, ensuring the rain held out for key moments like our announcement, first dance, and father-daughter and mother-son dances. We had contingency plans A through Z and implemented one of the back up plans just two days before the ceremony. We were so fortunate to have such an incredible team—everyone dropped everything to help us pivot, and we were deeply grateful.” Eduard Serra

17 17 A Kiss and Cake The couple cut their cake and shared another sweet smooch. Eduard Serra

18 18 Let’s Get Down The bride let her hair down when it was time to enjoy the tunes and good vibes emanating through the space. Celebration one, done! Eduard Serra

19 19 Act II – The Bride and Her Tribe For the second celebration in D.C., Natalia made sure the bridesmaids and maid of honor had personalized bags with feather slippers and satin embellished feather pajamas. (For Act I in Panama, they were also gifted personalized robes and pajamas!) KC Studios

20 20 The Dream Team This time around, the fellas traded in Panama hats for shades. KC Studios

21 21 Squad Natalia wore another Zuhair Murad gown, while her bridesmaids wore sleek J Lux Label dresses. KC Studios

22 22 The Vibes The couple wed a second time at the Dockmaster Building, part of the gorgeous waterfront spot The Wharf. Florals were done by Edge Floral Event Designers, and the planner responsible for this gorgeous display was the Light Source Company. KC Studios

23 23 A D.C. Party “D.C. offered the vibes!” Natalia says. “As Antwain is a native Washingtonian, we wanted to capture the pride and essence of ‘Chocolate City,’ from mambo sauce, to offering half smokes and personalized jumbo slices as late-night treats, to the live Go-go band performance. It was amazing to share our love with guests while celebrating D.C. culture.” KC Studios

24 24 Special Moments “Nothing compares to our first dance to Otis Redding’s ‘Try A Little Tenderness’ before transitioning into Jay-Z and Kanye West’s rendition with ‘Otis’ from Watch the Throne,” Natalia says of a favorite memory. KC Studios

25 25 A Second Look for Act II For the reception, Natalia and Antwain changed into something more comfortable and colorful. She rocked an Oscar De La Renta gown while he showed out in Prada. KC Studios

26 26 Nobody Parties Like the Armstrongs “Our intent wasn’t for any of the events to be overly lavish but we both aim to always live in the moment and simply do things our way,” Natalia says of their special days. As far as married life, they can’t get enough of it as they prepare to celebrate their first anniversary. “We love the simplicity and ease that comes with being each other’s constant,” she adds. “Marriage has allowed us to fully embrace the joy of our partnership – it’s the little things that mean the most, like sharing quiet moments, supporting each other’s dreams, and facing life’s challenges together. What we love most is the discovery of something new each day.” KC Studios

Vendors

Photographer/ Videographer: Act I – Eduard Serra; Act II – KC Studios

Venue: Act I – La Compania Ruins; Act II – Dockmaster – The Wharf

Event Coordinator/Planner/Designer: Act I – Shine Events Designers/Anais Hernandez; Act II – Light Source Company

Florist: Act I – Shine Events Designers; Act II – Edge Floral Event Designers

Caterer: Act I – La Compania Ruins in Casco Viejo; Act II – Get Plated

Cake: Act I – Melida Mizlov Wedding Cakes; Act II – Get Plated

Hairstylist: Act I – Michelle Gregoire; Act II – Tress Art by Serena

Makeup Artist: Act I – Michelle Gregoire; Act II – Turrelle