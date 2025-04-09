HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Natalia And Antwain Prove Two Weddings — In Panama And D.C. — Are Better Than One

The top divorce attorney and businessman had two lavish celebrations, one local and a destination wedding, in locales close to their hearts.
By Victoria Uwumarogie

Long before D.C.-based top national divorce attorney Natalia and businessman Antwain were tying the knot both in local and destination wedding extravaganzas, they met at his wellness center, DistrictCryo, and she was taken immediately. “I remember walking into DistrictCryo in D.C. and seeing his smile for the first time,” she recalls. “It is hard to explain the beauty of what I saw in that moment. But when my friends and I walked through the doors, we were obnoxiously loud. He smiled at us with zero judgment, and that smile is what I wanted to experience again.”

For Antwain, he too was enamored by her. “I was drawn to her from the moment I saw her – her beauty and figure were striking, but her energy and the way she carried herself truly caught my attention,” he says. “Particularly her passion, her authenticity, and the way she embraces love in every moment, no matter the setting. I wanted more moments with her.”

And so, they created them, and in the process, they realized they didn’t want to do without one another. For her, his commitment to ensuring she was content made him a keeper. “On one of our early dates, he told me he wanted to see me happy.  I had not experienced that. My initial thought was, yeah, right?! And as I questioned it, I told my mom and others what he said. But it was easy to believe him,” Natalia says. “He is the most consistent and sincere person I know. The relationship evolved with ease, and I was able to trust and believe what he said.  Over time, I have come to understand what he meant earlier on. He did not say he would be responsible for my happiness, but seeing me happy matters to him, and he has shown me that in every way.”

Antwain says it was a feeling that stayed with him. It felt like I already knew Natalia before I knew everything about her—I just trusted that feeling,” he shares. “She’s exceptionally honest, and I remember wanting the best for her, even if that meant it wasn’t with me. We were lucky that life aligned so we could truly show up for one another and explore where things could go. I call her ‘the realest’ because she’s always genuine.”

Bridal Bliss: Natalia And Antwain Prove Two Weddings — In Panama And D.C. — Are Better Than One
Eduard Serra

So, five years later, he decided that he would ask for her hand in marriage in November of 2022. The couple were out on a date, having gone to listen to live music while enjoying a meal at their go-to restaurant Mastros. Following their meal, they went for a stroll down a route they’d walked many times, leading them to the Spanish Steps in the Kalorama neighborhood. As they drew closer, a huge sign in lights that read “Marry Me” was on display.

“As we approached, Natalia resisted, alerting me to what she thought was our accidental invasion on a surprise intended for someone else because groups regularly procure the area for weddings and photography,” Antwain says. “I then escorted her to the center of the walkway at the foot of the steps and dropped to one knee. She had no clue that our close relatives and friends were stationed just above the sign with the bright lights.”

There, he asked for her hand, and she said yes, all of their loved ones jumping out and reacting with joy as she accepted. It was the first memorable celebration of their love with family and friends, but much more was to come.

The couple decided to wed with two events, one in their home of D.C., of course, to celebrate with their friends and loved ones. But they also wanted to marry in Panama, where Natalia is originally from and where her father still lives (and where he happily drives a cab). And so, taking some inspiration from Beyoncé, they orchestrated Act I and Act II, with the first wedding in Panama at the historic Hotel La Compañía in Casco Viejo on April 27, 2024. The rain attempted to put a damper on the festivities, but everyone came prepared (the venue was covered, and umbrellas were held to keep the couple dry), allowing the ceremony and reception to go forward in a grand and beautiful way. Despite it being a destination wedding, 124 guests were present.

Act II was a fete in D.C. at the Dockmaster Boardwalk at The Wharf on July 6, 2024. With 189 guests present, and the sun fully out and shining, the pair said “I do” again, this time putting on for their love of D.C. with the help of everything from the food to the music with the help of renowned Go-Go band TOB (Take Over Band).

And while arranging two weddings sounds like stress personified, they did have planners, and getting to see their vision come to life twice was all worth it. The only thing that might be better is married life.

“We still date each other, surprise each other, and feel incredibly grateful for the support we receive from our circles,” Natalia says. “As we approach a year, we feel blessed to continue growing together, learning from one another, and truly cherishing every step of this journey.”

Learn more about how their special moments came together, and their love story, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photographer/ Videographer:  Act I – Eduard Serra; Act II – KC Studios

Venue: Act I – La Compania Ruins; Act II – Dockmaster – The Wharf

Event Coordinator/Planner/Designer: Act I – Shine Events Designers/Anais Hernandez; Act II – Light Source Company

Florist: Act I – Shine Events Designers; Act II – Edge Floral Event Designers

Caterer: Act I – La Compania Ruins in Casco Viejo; Act II – Get Plated

Cake: Act I – Melida Mizlov Wedding Cakes; Act II – Get Plated

Hairstylist: Act I – Michelle Gregoire; Act II – Tress Art by Serena

Makeup Artist: Act I – Michelle Gregoire; Act II – Turrelle

