Photos Of Pharrell And His Fashionable Family Over The Years

We all know Pharrell as an incredible music producer, visionary, trendsetter and an individual who’s managed to bathe daily in the fountain of youth, but how much do you know about Skateboard P the family man?

Williams, who turns the big 5-0 today, is married to Helen Lasichanh, whom he’ll be celebrating a decade of marriage with in October. He said in the past of their bond, “We share a space in love that is, I don’t possess her. You know when I was young I used to say things like, ‘Oh, she’s mine.’ But she’s not mine,” he told PEOPLE, adding, “but she sure makes me feel like it.”

The couple share four children together, including their son Rocket Ayer Williams, who was born in 2008.

“Metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Rocket Love,’ Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man,’ and Herbie Hancock’s ‘Rocket.’ All of my favorite musicians,” Pharrell told Oprah regarding his firstborn’s unique name, inspired by his favorite musicians. “His middle name is not Man, it’s Ayer, after Roy Ayers.” It also has meaning, as Pharrell said that a rocket, technically, is a “manmade machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend.” Who doesn’t want their children to reach great heights?

The other Williams kids you haven’t seen are the couple’s triplets, born in 2017. Their names haven’t been shared, but Pharrell has opened up about them, saying in 2018 that as they were approaching the age of two, they were “running, doing everything you do at that age.” He also wasn’t shy about sharing that it truly takes a village to care for their brood.

“Our parents are involved and we also have a staff; in terms of nurses, we have like, 12 people,” he said on Good Morning America in 2018. “Twelve ladies are in constant rotation: three in the morning, two at night.”

The public hasn’t had the chance to see the triplets, now school-aged kids. However, Rocket, now a teenager, has become a fixture with his famous parents at events, especially ones that are all about fashion. With his dad being the new creative director of Louis Vuitton and his mom having a background as a model and fashion designer, it makes sense that Rocket would know a thing or two about style.

If you’d like to see photos of birthday boy Pharrell and his brood making high fashion shows and events family outings, scroll on down for more.

01 Pharrell Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Rocket was all smiles as his dad received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2014. HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 04: Singer-Songwriter Pharrell Williams (R), wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket Ayer Williams attend the ceremony honoring Pharrell Williams with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

02 The Williams Family Attend the Chanel Cruise 2018/19 Replica Show The family went international to check out the Chanel show in Bangkok, Thailand in 2018. BANGKOK, THAILAND – OCTOBER 31: Pharrell Williams, left, Rocket Williams and Helen Williams attend the Chanel Cruise 2018/19 Replica Show at Sermsuk Warehouse Pepsi Pier on October 31, 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Brent Lewin/Getty Images For Chanel)

03 Stylin’ at Paris Fashion Week The crew showed up and showed out, as usual, while checking out the Kenzo Menswear Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris in January 2023. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L to R) Pharrell Williams, Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

04 Friendsgiving With the Family The usual trio stepped out for a friendsgiving dinner to celebrate the launch of Pharrell’s Humanrace line of products at Selfridges in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Ayer Williams and Pharrell Williams attend a ‘Friendsgiving’ dinner hosted by Pharrell Williams to celebrate the launch of Humanrace at Selfridges on November 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges)

05 The Williams Love Kenzo The family also checked out the Kenzo Party for Paris Fashion Week in September 2022 wearing looks from the fashion house. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Pharrell Williams, Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Kenzo Party as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

06 A New York Night In a rare non-fashion related outing, the family attended Pharrell’s conversation with Minyah Oh for Storytellers, part of the Tribeca Festival in New York City in 2022. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: (L-R) Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Ayer Williams and Pharrell Williams attend “Storytellers” during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

07 A Balenciaga Brood Giving supreme fashion here, the family stepped out in chic styles (and shades) to attend the Balenciaga Spring 2023 show at the New York Stock Exchange in NYC back in May 2022. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: (L-R) Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Ayer Williams and Pharrell Williams are seen leaving the Balenciaga Spring 2023 fashion show at New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

08 Chic in Chanel Rocking Chanel, mom, dad and son were special guests at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week in January 2022. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell Williams, Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Williams attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

09 Berets, Anyone? Favorites at Kenzo, the family attended the fashion house’s Fall/winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in January 2022. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell Williams, Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Williams attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

10 A Family Affair With Chanel The family enjoyed a dinner hosted by Chanel (in Chanel) to celebrate Five Echoes by Es Devlin, Jungle Plaza, Miami Design District, in Miami back in December 2021. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: Pharrell Williams (wearing CHANEL), Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Williams attends the Chanel Dinner To Celebrate Five Echoes By Es Devlin, Jungle Plaza, Miami Design District on December 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

11 Loving Louis The family (decked in Louis Vuitton), was front row at the fashion house’s Ready to Wear runway show in March 2023 in Paris. As mentioned, Pharrell is the new creative director for LV. Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Ayer Williams and Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 6, 2023 at the Musee dOrsay in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

12 Making Moves at Moncler Decked out in Moncler, the family enjoyed the brand’s Moncler Presents: The Art of Genius event in London back in February 2023. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Pharrell Williams, Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Moncler Genius presentation during London Fashion Week February 2023 on February 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)