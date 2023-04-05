Home · News

Photos Of Pharrell And His Fashionable Family Over The Years

You can count on the trendsetter to step out with his wife, Helen, and eldest child, Rocket. Learn and see more of Pharrell the family man.
We all know Pharrell as an incredible music producer, visionary, trendsetter and an individual who’s managed to bathe daily in the fountain of youth, but how much do you know about Skateboard P the family man?

Williams, who turns the big 5-0 today, is married to Helen Lasichanh, whom he’ll be celebrating a decade of marriage with in October. He said in the past of their bond, “We share a space in love that is, I don’t possess her. You know when I was young I used to say things like, ‘Oh, she’s mine.’ But she’s not mine,” he told PEOPLE, adding, “but she sure makes me feel like it.”

The couple share four children together, including their son Rocket Ayer Williams, who was born in 2008.

“Metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Rocket Love,’ Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man,’ and Herbie Hancock’s ‘Rocket.’ All of my favorite musicians,” Pharrell told Oprah regarding his firstborn’s unique name, inspired by his favorite musicians. “His middle name is not Man, it’s Ayer, after Roy Ayers.” It also has meaning, as Pharrell said that a rocket, technically, is a “manmade machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend.” Who doesn’t want their children to reach great heights?

The other Williams kids you haven’t seen are the couple’s triplets, born in 2017. Their names haven’t been shared, but Pharrell has opened up about them, saying in 2018 that as they were approaching the age of two, they were “running, doing everything you do at that age.” He also wasn’t shy about sharing that it truly takes a village to care for their brood.

“Our parents are involved and we also have a staff; in terms of nurses, we have like, 12 people,” he said on Good Morning America in 2018. “Twelve ladies are in constant rotation: three in the morning, two at night.”

The public hasn’t had the chance to see the triplets, now school-aged kids. However, Rocket, now a teenager, has become a fixture with his famous parents at events, especially ones that are all about fashion. With his dad being the new creative director of Louis Vuitton and his mom having a background as a model and fashion designer, it makes sense that Rocket would know a thing or two about style.

If you’d like to see photos of birthday boy Pharrell and his brood making high fashion shows and events family outings, scroll on down for more.

