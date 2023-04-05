Photos Of Pharrell And His Fashionable Family Over The Years

We all know Pharrell as an incredible music producer, visionary, trendsetter and an individual who’s managed to bathe daily in the fountain of youth, but how much do you know about Skateboard P the family man?
Williams, who turns the big 5-0 today, is married to Helen Lasichanh, whom he’ll be celebrating a decade of marriage with in October. He said in the past of their bond, “We share a space in love that is, I don’t possess her. You know when I was young I used to say things like, ‘Oh, she’s mine.’ But she’s not mine,” he told PEOPLE, adding, “but she sure makes me feel like it.”
The couple share four children together, including their son Rocket Ayer Williams, who was born in 2008.
“Metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Rocket Love,’ Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man,’ and Herbie Hancock’s ‘Rocket.’ All of my favorite musicians,” Pharrell told Oprah regarding his firstborn’s unique name, inspired by his favorite musicians. “His middle name is not Man, it’s Ayer, after Roy Ayers.” It also has meaning, as Pharrell said that a rocket, technically, is a “manmade machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend.” Who doesn’t want their children to reach great heights?
The other Williams kids you haven’t seen are the couple’s triplets, born in 2017. Their names haven’t been shared, but Pharrell has opened up about them, saying in 2018 that as they were approaching the age of two, they were “running, doing everything you do at that age.” He also wasn’t shy about sharing that it truly takes a village to care for their brood.
“Our parents are involved and we also have a staff; in terms of nurses, we have like, 12 people,” he said on Good Morning America in 2018. “Twelve ladies are in constant rotation: three in the morning, two at night.”
The public hasn’t had the chance to see the triplets, now school-aged kids. However, Rocket, now a teenager, has become a fixture with his famous parents at events, especially ones that are all about fashion. With his dad being the new creative director of Louis Vuitton and his mom having a background as a model and fashion designer, it makes sense that Rocket would know a thing or two about style.
If you’d like to see photos of birthday boy Pharrell and his brood making high fashion shows and events family outings, scroll on down for more.
Rocket was all smiles as his dad received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2014.
The family went international to check out the Chanel show in Bangkok, Thailand in 2018.
The crew showed up and showed out, as usual, while checking out the Kenzo Menswear Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris in January 2023.
The usual trio stepped out for a friendsgiving dinner to celebrate the launch of Pharrell’s Humanrace line of products at Selfridges in London.
The family also checked out the Kenzo Party for Paris Fashion Week in September 2022 wearing looks from the fashion house.
In a rare non-fashion related outing, the family attended Pharrell’s conversation with Minyah Oh for Storytellers, part of the Tribeca Festival in New York City in 2022.
Giving supreme fashion here, the family stepped out in chic styles (and shades) to attend the Balenciaga Spring 2023 show at the New York Stock Exchange in NYC back in May 2022.
Rocking Chanel, mom, dad and son were special guests at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week in January 2022.
Favorites at Kenzo, the family attended the fashion house’s Fall/winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in January 2022.
The family enjoyed a dinner hosted by Chanel (in Chanel) to celebrate Five Echoes by Es Devlin, Jungle Plaza, Miami Design District, in Miami back in December 2021.
The family (decked in Louis Vuitton), was front row at the fashion house’s Ready to Wear runway show in March 2023 in Paris. As mentioned, Pharrell is the new creative director for LV.
Decked out in Moncler, the family enjoyed the brand’s Moncler Presents: The Art of Genius event in London back in February 2023.
In a rare red carpet outing with his parents, Rocket, Helen and Pharell joined his dad, Pharoah, and mom, Carolyn, for the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala in NYC in June 2022.