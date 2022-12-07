Pharrell Williams Launches Mighty Dream, A New Kind Of PR Agency For And By Black And Brown Communities

Imagine a world where issues that plague Black communities aren’t seen only as a “Black problem,” but as an American problem—where executive leaders at top companies are emotionally and financially invested in repairing institutional inequalities. Imagine a culture in which structural racism is proactively addressed without the impetus of recorded Black trauma. Pharrell Williams aims to bring that world closer to reality with the launch of Mighty Dream, a creative advocacy agency for and by Black and Brown communities.

The Grammy Award-winning producer teamed up with marketing and communications giant Edelman, and its sister agency UEG, to launch the agency. Mighty Dream aims to solve the challenges facing marginalized communities through social action campaigns, product development and policy change.

By listening to the concerns of communities of color, leveraging powerful partnerships, and empowering Black and Brown creatives to innovate, Mighty Dream seeks to create structural solutions to systemic issues.

Listening to communities of color and leveraging powerful partnerships.

With the backing of the most influential PR agency and the social capital of one of the most renowned artists, Mighty Dream has access to some of the world’s finest brands and organizations to create the solutions the community needs—needs the communities themselves call out.

“We [Edelman] will be the partner that goes to a brand and a corporation and says, ‘The community is worried about a food desert in Detroit, Michigan. The community is worried about the underrepresentation of Black women in STEM programs. The community worries about access for women of color who want control over their bodies,’”said Edelman US CEO Lisa Osborne Ross, who will serve alongside Williams as co-chair and founder of Mighty Dream.

“It’s not the brand saying, ‘This is what I will do for you, community.’ It’s the community saying, ‘this is what I need,’” she said.

Empowering Black and Brown creatives.

The work of creatives of color has been vital at every critical juncture of American history. Black and Brown writers, artists, intellectuals, and musicians have served as the country’s conscience during the most crucial times. Mighty Dream seeks to empower BIPOC creatives.

The agency’s staffing model will extend opportunity through education, apprenticeship, and employment, with a priority focus on partnerships with HBCUs. ”With almost 74% of creative jobs held by white talent, Black and Brown creatives have historically not seen agency design and creative roles as a career path where they are represented,” said Harsh Sisodia, General Manager and CMO of Mighty Dream. Mighty Dream aims to close the creative diversity gap.

Mighty Dream is actively seeking creative talent and clients committed to making meaningful structural change. Apply at: https://mightydream.co/

In addition to Williams and Ross, the collective leadership of Mighty Dream will include Edelman’s Harshal Sisodia and Taj Reid, and United Entertainment Group’s Donald Franklin. The agency’s first hire is Todd Triplett, former Head of Creative Lab at TikTok.