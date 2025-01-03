Essence Fashion Digest: Zendaya Stars In New Louis Vuitton Campaign, Walmart Birkin Goes Viral, And More

Louis Vuitton

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, Louis Vuitton has launched an extensive re-edition collection with Takashi Murakami. Zendaya stars in the campaign. Next, Rihanna hits the streets of New York City wearing Enfants Riches de Primes and Oscar de la Renta.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, icon Beyonce recently wore a custom Levi’s ensemble for her halftime performance during the Netflix NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Show. Lastly, the Walmart Birkin, the “Wirkin” spiked much internet controversy over the holidays.

Zendaya Stars In Louis Vuitton X Murakami Campaign

Over 20 years ago, Louis Vuitton first teamed up with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami for a groundbreaking collaboration that featured his signature paintings on the brand’s accessories, transforming the iconic LV Damier print into a vibrant, multicolored pattern. This collection remains one of the most coveted Louis Vuitton releases to date.

Louis Vuitton

The collaboration feature updated designs of coveted pieces like the house’s Capucines bags in addition to a fresh take on the Speedy. Actress and fashion icon Zendaya, who recently became a Louis Vuitton ambassador, starred in the campaign.

Governor Kathy Hochul Signs Fashion Workers Act

Before 2024 came to a close, Governor Kathy Hochul signed several bills into law, including the Fashion Workers Act. While the act was introduced as early as 2022, it is only now becoming a law. The act hones in on the working conditions of models, granting them greater control over their contracts, more transparency regarding their expenses, and formal places to report any type of harassment and against using AI to replicate a model’s likeness.

“This landmark victory, which affords labor rights to models in New York, sends a message to workers across the $2.5 trillion fashion industry that they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect just like everyone else who works for a living,” shared Sarah Ziff, the founder of Model Alliance.

Rihanna Wears Enfants Riches de Primes

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

New Yorkers were treated to multiple Rihanna sightings over the holiday break, each featuring the music icon and business mogul in fly outfits. From karaoke parties to the streets of NYC, the star was out and about this holiday season. In this ensemble, Rihanna rocked a vintage Oscar de la Renta ’90s fur hat from My Haute Wardrobe. The statement hat was paired with a leather jacket from Enfants Riches De Primes. She also wore a vintage Tupac and Biggie T-shirt, a Gucci by Tom Ford mini fur bag, and Bottega Veneta booties.

Beyoncé Wears Custom Levi’s During NFL Half-Time Special

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Beyoncé graced the stage on Christmas with an unforgettable performance at the highly anticipated Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Show, joined by dancers and band members outfitted in custom Levi’s icons. The performers donned various signature Levi’s pieces, including the Levi’s® Premium Trucker Jacket, Western Denim Shirts, Rodeo Hat, Levi’s 501 Original Fit jeans, and Levi’s 80s Mom Shorts.

Inspired by Western themes and drawing from the record-breaking album Cowboy Carter, renowned fashion consultant, stylist, and costume designer Shiona Turini teamed up with Levi’s to create 50 unique looks for Beyoncé’s dancers, band members, and other performers.

The Walmart Birkin Goes Viral

Over the holiday break, the internet exploded over what appeared to be similar to Hermès Birkin bags listed on Walmart’s website. The product photos closely mirrored the iconic luxury bags, but with a price tag under $78, it was clear the items were only replicas. What ensued were multiple videos showcasing the bag.

The bags which were available in 12 colors and two sizes sold out almost immediately, with third-party merchants named Kamungo and Bestspr handling the transactions, according to Business of Fashion (the listings have reportedly been removed). While some saw this as a setback for the luxury fashion house, others debated whether these knock-offs were crossing the line.

