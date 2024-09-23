Zendaya Is The Poster Child For Dopamine Dressing

Getty Images

Zendaya is an expert at dopamine dressing. For her latest appearances in New York City, she proves that she’ll continue her excellent fashion streak for the months to come. One number by Louis Vuitton was an eye-catching moment courtesy of her longtime stylist Law Roach who never shies away from opting for incredible designs.

The Louis Vuitton ensemble appeared to be a circular design which steps heavily into the bubble hem moment that is trending heavily. Designed in a deep green hue the ultra mini dress was stunning on Zendaya. Paired with a pair of sky-high heels, this frock with oversized, billowed sleeves was downright decadent with her golden and brown hair slicked back. A pair of sleek diamond studs topped off Zendaya’s stylish appearance. Everything about this look worked.

Next, Zendaya donned a white military-inspired jacket with a nearly sheer skirt by Burberry. Days ago this look had just gone down the runway at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 presentation. The two opposing pieces make for an interesting appeal that feels masculine and girly simultaneously. Additionally, the silver studs on the jacket are a detail that speaks loudly for this outerwear piece. A pair of white strappy sandals were a stellar option chosen by Law Roach.

What’s on the horizon for Zendaya? We’re not sure, but we will be sure to continue keeping up with her latest looks. She and Law Roach never disappoint as a creative duo. After her Challengers press moments, we predict she might have another exciting project in the works.