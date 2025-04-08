Tia Mowry And Gabrielle Union Took A Spring Break Trip To San Diego With Their Kids

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry is settling into life post-divorce and gaining new experiences along the way. The mother of two had what looks like a refreshing spring break with her kids, actress Gabrielle Union, and Nicole Lyn.

“Our spring break getaway was exactly what I needed!” Mowry wrote in an Instagram post caption. “I had the best time in San Diego spending quality time with @gabunion @ms_nix and our beautiful blended family.”

The caption continued, “It’s such a gift to blend families with people you love, not just for us, but for our kids too. Watching Cairo, Kaavia, and Crosby’s sweet friendship grow and seeing them make memories together just melts my heart. 🥹💛It was simple, but so special. I truly cherish every moment.”

In the post, Mowry shared several images from the spring break fun, which included an adorable picture of her daughter Cree and Gabrielle’s daughter Kaavia in bed rocking pajamas and hair bonnets. The families also had some fun in the sun engaging in pool and beach activities.

Union and Mowry managed to carve out some adult fun too—in one of the clips shared they made a blood orange cocktail together with some ingredients they got from a farmer’s market. The highlight of the video was Union and Mowry debating how much tequila to put into the cocktail.

For anyone who may be surprised by this linkup, Mowry and Union have been friends for decades. They appeared together on the hit show Sister Sister—Gabrielle played the recurring character of Vanessa.

In 2021, The Game actress opened up to US Weekly about Cree and Kaavia’s bond as they’ve grown up together.

“Gab and I always say seeing them together brings us so much joy,” she said at the time. “And the joy that I’m talking about is this beautiful Black girl magic. [Their friendship] is about inspiring and it’s about building at such a young age.”

When asked what she and the Perfect Find actress do while their kids are bonding, Tia laughed, “Girl, we drink wine!” She continued, “We just sit back, we drink wine, we talk about motherhood, we talk about life.”

We love seeing Black women maintain solid friendships and remain in loving community with one another!