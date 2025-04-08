When Hip-Hop And Classical Collide: Nas To Perform ‘Illmatic’ Live With The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

In what will prove to be an iconic fusion of hip-hop and classical music, Nas will join forces with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for a one-night-only performance of his seminal debut album Illmatic. The groundbreaking event takes place on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Titled Nas: Illmatic Live with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the concert promises to reimagine one of the most celebrated albums of all time with sweeping orchestral arrangements, conducted by Steven Reineke. The evening will feature iconic tracks such as “N.Y. State of Mind,” “The World Is Yours,” “Memory Lane (Sittin’ in Da Park),” and “It Ain’t Hard to Tell,” each reinterpreted through the rich textures of a full symphony.

“Welcoming Nas to perform alongside the BSO will be a highlight of the year,” said Mark Hanson, President and CEO of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. “This collaboration speaks to our commitment to breaking boundaries and creating a space where all audiences feel connected to the power of live orchestral music. It is an honor to bring this iconic album to life in a new way and shine a spotlight on our musicians’ incredible range and talent.”

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of first studio effort, this performance marks a cultural milestone that blends the raw lyricism of Nas with the grandeur of classical instrumentation—offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of both genres.

Since releasing Illmatic in 1994, the Queensbridge native has built an enduring legacy, earning 16 GRAMMY nominations and winning Best Rap Album in 2020 for King’s Disease. His influence spans decades, with his new resurgence keeping him at the forefront of the genre.

Tickets, priced between $75 and $299, are available now via the BSO website or at the Meyerhoff box office. Don’t miss this historic celebration of music, poetry, and timeless storytelling.