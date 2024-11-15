Essence Fashion Digest: Louis Vuitton Opens Temporary NYC Flagship, Snoop Dogg Launches Jewelry Line, And More 

Louis Vuitton

The week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Louis Vuitton has opened a luxury retail destination in New York City. Next, Amiri unveiled its Pre-Spring 2025 Collection ahead of the new year. Meanwhile, LVMH opened the applications for its esteemed LVMH Prize.

Next, H&M has tapped Diesel’s Glenn Martens for their next designer collaboration. Lastly, Frame Jeans teamed up with Carolina Herrera for a one-of-a-kind capsule collection. Keep scrolling to find out the fashion happenings of the week.

Louis Vuitton Opens NYC Flagship

Louis Vuitton has unveiled a stunning temporary five-story store in Manhattan. It was designed to offer a luxurious shopping experience while their 5th Avenue flagship undergoes a multi-year renovation. Beyond their signature clothing and accessories, this new location features five floors, a café, and a chocolate shop, introducing a culinary dimension to the brand. A slew of stacked trunks greet you as you walk into the intentionally designed flagship.

Housed in an art-deco-inspired building with a rich New York history, the store was created in collaboration with New York City-based architect Shohei Shigematsu, blending timeless elegance with modern design. The retail location at 57th Street will encompass the lauded building for three years.

AMIRI Launches Pre-Spring 2025 Collection

Amiri’s Pre-Spring 2025 collection has launched. The lineup draws inspiration from Hollywood after-hours, spotlighting the allure of rising stars–the collection blends Amiri’s signature streetwear aesthetic with intricate details and touches of formal wear. Embracing the off-duty celebrity vibe the brand incorporates sunglasses, flared collars, relaxed suiting, and oversized cardigans, creating a laid-back yet polished look.

The color palette, featuring blacks, maroons, greens, and creams, evokes a vintage feel complemented by modern accents, capturing the timeless charm of old Hollywood with a global appeal.

AMIRI’s Pre-Spring 2025 collection is available now at its official site.

The LVMH Prize Applications Are Open

LVMH invites young designers to apply for their annual prize. Designers will join the likes of Kim Jones, Simon Porte Jacquemus, Grace Wales Bonner, Marine Serre, and KidSuper, who all once received the prestigious honor. The LVMH prize aims to award designers with prestigious talent and creativity. Designers between the ages of 18 and 40 who have already launched two collections are welcome to submit applications. The application process will remain open until January 11, 2025.

Head to the LVMH Prize official site for additional details at lvmhprize.com.

H&M Taps Diesel’s Glenn Martens For Next Designer Collaboration

H&M has unveiled its latest designer collaboration, this time joining forces with Glenn Martens. Known for his avant-garde vision and ability to blend streetwear, couture, and gender-fluid design. Martens has been turning heads as the creative force behind Diesel since 2020. Following high-profile partnerships with Mugler, Heron Preston, Isabel Marant, and others, H&M’s collaboration with Martens promises to be just as groundbreaking. With his track record of delivering striking collections, fashion enthusiasts are eager to see how his bold aesthetic translates to H&M’s accessible platform.

Stay tuned here for additional updates on this upcoming collection.

Carolina Herrera and Frame Release Denim Collection

New York-based fashion house Carolina Herrera has joined forces with American brand Frame to create a vibrant denim collection. The separates arrive in bold hues including yellow, red, and white. These featured pieces include a jacket, a mini skirt, and a lengthy skirt. They’re created to be paired with one another or separately fused into a working woman’s wardrobe.

The Carolina Herrera X Frame collection debuted at Herrera’s recent runway presentation in Mexico City. It is currently available online, pricing starts at $498.

Snoop Dogg Launches Lovechild Jewelry Line

Rap icon Snoop Dogg has had a multifaceted career, from creating timeless rap hits to nursery rhymes for his grandkids, frequent appearances at the Olympic games, and now he’s announced a new jewelry line, Lovechild. The first collection was created in collaboration with jewelry brand Metal Alchemist and gamma. a music and media company.

“Lovechild is a child created from love — while the world is so full of anger, negativity, and division—I’m choosing to lead with love…for the child that still lives within me, for the child that lives within everyone. I wanted to have a product I could share with the world that speaks to every element of who I am at this point in my life,” Snoop Dogg told The Hollywood Reporter.

Lovechild is currently available for pre-order at Snoop.Love. It will also be available on December 6 online and in-store at Reed’s 57 locations. Pricing starts at $68.