Phylicia Rashad, Wendy Raquel Robinson, And Karrueche Tran Are Coming To 'The Chi'

Just when you thought The Chi couldn’t stack its deck any higher, Showtime’s critically acclaimed drama is bringing in three forces of nature for its upcoming seventh season: Phylicia Rashad, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Karrueche Tran.

The series, created by Emmy winner Lena Waithe and executive produced by Common, has always been rooted in the resilience and richness of the South Side of Chicago — but now, with this latest casting news, it’s putting womanhood at the center of power like never before.

L-R: Jacob Latimore as Emmett and Birgundi Baker as Kiesha in The Chi, episode 1, season 7, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Sandy Morris/Paramount+ with Showtime

Season six broke records, with viewership up 25 percent from the previous season. Now, as The Chi returns on May 16 via Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, it does so with a clear message: the women are here, and they’re not asking for permission.

Let’s talk about the roles. Rashad — yes, the Phylicia Rashad, who most recently showed us her range in This Is Us and The Beekeeper — will portray Renee, one of the few people who sees through Pastor Zeke’s well-crafted exterior. Wendy Raquel Robinson (forever Tasha Mack in our hearts) plays Riley Dalton, a character defined by both tenderness and tough truths, shaped by grief but walking in wisdom. And Karrueche Tran continues to cement her place as a dramatic actress to watch, taking on the role of Zuri, a woman dogged by misfortune even as she tries to find solid ground.

As Waithe teased, this season shifts even more focus to the pivotal women of The Chi — those who’ve learned to carry power, pain, and purpose in equal measure. With Alicia now running the show within the storyline, rivalries brew, alliances tremble, and the stakes are higher than ever.

L-R: Rolando Boyce as Darnell and Jacob Latimore as Emmett in The Chi, episode 4, season 7, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Sandy Morris/Paramount+ with Showtime

Returning fan favorites include Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Lynn Whitfield, alongside a robust guest cast including Vic Mensa, La La Anthony, and Kandi Burruss. But the new additions are more than just casting coups — they’re cultural bookmarks. Each woman represents a legacy of Black storytelling that has shaped television, beauty standards, and public perception for decades. Now, that legacy gets to meet The Chi’s bold, unflinching lens.

So yes, this is The Chi’s seventh season. But with Rashad, Robinson, and Tran in the mix, it might just be its most iconic.