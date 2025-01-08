Winter Fashion Trends And How To Wear Them

Getty Images

Trends can be longstanding, but when frigid temperatures are on the horizon do they matter? Being aligned with what went down runways in global cities might be the furthest thing on your mind currently. However, to amp up your sartorial inclinations during this time of year when weather is fluctuating offers a hint of excitement when it comes to getting dressed. Though some runway moments might be difficult to copy there are some that actually are attainable.

Take for instance the resurgence of Bohemian-inspired pieces. You can thank houses like Chloé and Max Mara for furthering this agenda. Channeling runway looks is feasible if you lean into brands like Free People or perhaps Anthropologie. Dresses that appear to be floating layered with sweaters and oversized skirts in either silk or materials you can layer legging underneath are ideal if you’re on board the boho train.

If you thought cherry red was going to be obsolete this year think again. The hue is still a go-to for many who are looking to inject a statement color into their wardrobes. In case you forgot Bottega Veneta and other brands looked to this color at previous shows to delve into intentional design codes. And it worked. Leaning into sweaters in this hue or even tights is a sure fire way to blend it effortlessly into your winter outfits.

For more winter wardrobe tips straight from previous Fall/Winter 2024 runway shows shown in New York, London, Milan, and Paris months back keep scrolling.

Boho Resurgence

Getty Images Getty Images

The resurgence of boho inclinations has been enjoyable to see on runways in Milan and Italy. At Chloé, the house’s creative director Chemena Kamali presented flowing mini-dresses and chunky wedges. Separately, Max Mara revealed silken silhouettes such as turbans and gorgeous button-ups with matching trousers. Copy this energy with a frilly and flowy top by Free People in a hue like cream with straight leg denim as your bottom. Round out this outfit with a pair of mules in a chocolate mousse hue or a pair of knee-high boots.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Cherry Red

Getty Images Getty Images

Months ago red was all over our Instagram feeds. While things have slowed down the buzzy color was spotted at Bottega Veneta’s FW24 presentation and also at Christian Siriano’s show from the same season. At the latter, an oversized shawl went down the runway. To fuse this trend into your wardrobe try out J. Crew’s cashmere blend polo shirt in red. Pair it with pleated trousers and statement shoes. J. Crew also offers a pair of leopard print kitten heels.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Back To The Office

Getty Images Sergio Hudson

An oversized blazer, silk separates, and chunky boots scream officecore when worn together. At Burberry’s FW24 presentation, one look featured each of these pieces. Sergio Hudson’s Resort 2025 collection included effortless and easy-to-copy workwear options. For instance, one look featured a denim jacket worn with a sequined dress. For a take on officewear straight from designer’s coveted moments try out a modern suit by The Frankie Shop: a pair of sleek wide-leg trousers and a blazer both in grey.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Leopard Print

Reformation Getty Images

The leopard print trend isn’t going anywhere. At Luar’s last show, an leopard print coat was presented with matching footwear–this moment further proved the longstanding power of a trend. Also, last year, Reformation launched a collaboration with Laura Harrier which featured a slick leopard-printed jacket. Get the look by picking up the previously mentioned Reformation jacket which is still in stock. Sheer black tights and your favorite leather pumps or furry heels are ideal pairings. Alternatively Locale European cargo pants and leather flats worn with a leopard printed jacket is equally chic.