How To Look Stylish When It’s Cold Outside

Getting out from under a warm blanket is hard enough when cold weather sets in and temperatures drop low. Figuring out what to wear–while looking stylish–can feel like an even bigger challenge. But crafting your ideal winter wardrobe can also be a source of fun. Just look at Keke Palmer’s recent outfits in NYC. There may be early sunsets and frigid air, but at least clothes offer an opportunity for play. Whimsical knits? Vivacious accessories? These are the best parts.

We spoke to celebrity stylist and author Scot Louie about what to wear in freezing temperatures. To the New York-based creative, being methodical makes everything easier. Think carefully about the three most important areas when assembling an ensemble: layering, color choice, and accessories.

“My go-to recipe for colder season dressing is to layer up,” he shares. “Every outfit should have layers of flavor. Suiting and a turtleneck under a great coat go a long way. A fabulous knit sweater, a wool skirt, tights, and a pump are great to go from day to night.”

Below, Scot Louie breaks down how he approaches looking stylish when the weather is less than ideal for stepping out. Keep scrolling to learn about what to wear in freezing temperatures and how to look chic while doing so.

Layering Is Key

Layering is the key to staying warm, but layering smartly is the key to looking chic and not getting too bulky. Louie likens layering to how you might prepare a fanciful meal. “I look at outfits and layering like a full-course dinner,” Louie shared. “The top and bottoms are your starters. Your coat and outwear [are] the mains. Your footwear, scarves, and further accessories [are] the dessert.”

The Winter Wardrobe Essentials You Need

Like a meal should be well-balanced, an outfit should achieve something similar, especially when it comes to silhouette. If your jeans are tight, it’s probably best to opt for a looser top. If your trousers are baggy, a form-fitting blouse will do. Wide-leg and barrel jeans are some of the most trendy styles right now—whether it’s Agolde’s baggy cut or Telfar’s distressed pair—and these look good with a slim long-sleeve or turtleneck.

A sweater over the base layer will keep you warm, and it adds the opportunity for playfulness. A monochromatic cashmere crewneck is classic, but there are more energetic options like Christopher John Rogers’ multichromatic cardigan or Hanifa’s floor-length number.

Invest In Statement Outerwear

Outerwear offers an opportunity to add final touches to your look. Plus, “Coats are an investment and as mentioned the central piece to any great ensemble,” Louie explains. Choosing a coat, he says, should start with how warm it can keep you, how it might fit into your current wardrobe, and how often you can wear it.

If you’re going for something more elegant and timeless, lean on more traditional pieces like wool coats, puffer jackets, and lined trench coats. These pieces are the most versatile. To make more of a statement, look into special pieces (like a vintage fur coat) or classic silhouettes with a twist in texture or color.

Accessories Bring It All Together

Accessories, like scarves, hats, footwear, colorful tights, bold boots, and gloves, don’t have to be plainly functional. Swap out a traditional beanie for a mohair one, try a beret, or rock a newsboy hat to spruce up your look. Brightly colored and dramatically long scarves are a fun trend straight from Fall/Winter 2024 runways. Without having these intentional touches, your look will almost always leave something to be desired. After all, Louie says riffing off his full-course dinner metaphor: “The preference should always be a complete dinner and complete ensemble.”

Don’t Neglect Bold Colors

If you want to have great winter style, don’t dress as dull as the weather. “Color is crucial to spice up any winter outfit,” Louie notes. The stylist personally prefers dark cranberry and burgundy (one of the season’s trendiest colors right now). These colors not only look great as clothes, but they’re easy to find in accessories, too, offering more avenues to bring in a pop of color. Louie also loves navy blue and deep green hues for a more subtle way to bring in joy to your cold-weather ensembles.

What Should Your Sweater Be Made Of?

Plenty of sweaters are made with acrylic and polyester fibers, which can look great and keep you cozy, but natural materials tend to be better investments. When shopping for sweaters, look for wool, cashmere, and alpaca. For outerwear options, Louie favors suede, tweed, and boucle.