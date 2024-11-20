Keke Palmer Is Serving Casual Chic In Sonia Rykel

Getty Images

Keke Palmer has been hitting the New York City streets to promote her new memoir titled Master of Me. While doing so the actress, television host, mother, and all-around superstar has been looking fab. For her latest press run, she wore a chic ensemble by Sonia Rykel. And later in the week, she donned a stellar suit that was tailored to perfection.

The Sonia Rykel dress Palmer wore was designed with a somewhat see-through black floral lace fabric that felt current. Since Keke is unabashed about her fashion fixation the look didn’t feel overdone. Beneath it appeared to be a bodysuit in nude which paired perfectly. Her sole accessories were a studded and oversized pair of earrings plus a bold pair of black pumps. This entire look felt a bit like it took some inspiration from the 1960s when it came to Keke’s hairstyle. The half-up and half-down style was fitting and also ultra-glam when paired with her stunning makeup.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Keke Palmer is seen in the Upper West Side on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

For her other style moment of the day, Palmer was spotted in an eloquent deep blue suit by Vivienne Westwood. The set appeared as though it was pulled from a collector’s archives. Whether that’s the case or not the actress stunned in the pinstriped two-piece suit. Up top the gorgeous blazer featured golden buttons down the middle and an ultra-large logo from the house. The skirt which topped off the look featured a hemmed slit that showed off Palmer’s legs in a unique manner. White leather pumps and a dangling pair of earrings were the understated accessories chosen to accompany the suit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Keke Palmer is seen in SoHo on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Palmer wearing Sonia Rykel may be a first. When she dons a high-end designer a memorable moment is always created. This is why the actress donning Vivienne Westwood is worth calling out too, it was a distinct and striking departure for her. We’ll hang tight for any additional outfits worn by Keke worthy of documenting. For now, we’ll manage the joy that crept into our day after spotting her in these two key press looks.