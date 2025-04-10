6 Beauty Essentials To Keep Handy During Festival Season

joSon / Getty Images

Spring is officially in full swing. While we’ve all been anticipating the warm temperatures (especially our fellow New Yorkers), the seasonal change also marks the start of festival season. It’s a time to enjoy music, embrace culture, find community, and serve up unforgettable fits and beauty looks. Although festival season requires a lot of planning and preparation, many folks struggle in the beauty department—mainly with the decision to overfill their bags or keep products at a minimum.

We get it. No one wants to be caught slipping without the essentials—from sunscreen to hair and makeup products. However, packing light is key when you need your hands to reapply products, take photos, and navigate through crowds. And between dancing up a storm in the heat and using less-than-adequate restrooms, schlepping all your beauty must-haves around is not ideal.

If you’re attending Coachella, counting down to The Governors Ball, or anticipating summer festivals, there’s no need to complicate beauty matters. We know looking your best during festival season is paramount, so we’ve done the heavy lifting for you by highlighting cult-favorite beauty products. Moreover, we understand that hair care and skincare concerns vary.

Whether you’re partial to compact offerings or multifunctional essentials, rest assured that these products will cover all of the bases. Below are six travel-friendly beauty essentials that will help you stay fresh and maintain your look, no matter what the day brings.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.