In Case You Missed It, Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Married

He wasn’t man enough for me, or I love me some him? Fans of Toni Braxton are wondering which song to play when it comes to her peculiar union to Birdman. According to documents obtained by TMZ, rapper and businessman Birdman “Bryan Christopher Williams,” and iconic songstress Toni Braxton secretly married at a private reception on August 8, 2024, last summer.

While some fans already suspected they were married, many are shocked to learn that Braxton filed for divorce two weeks later. Within the divorce documents, Braxton and her attorney called the marriage “irretrievably broken.” The timeless singer’s date of separation from Birdman was Aug. 10, just several days after their wedding. Even though their honeymoon period was rocky and short-lived, the estranged couple seemingly worked through any differences they might’ve had, as Braxton dismissed the divorce petition.

Birdman agreed with Braxton’s decision to dismiss the divorce, which means the two are still legally married. However, the intricacies of their union are still in question, as the two are notoriously private. They don’t post each other on social media, and Braxton doesn’t wear her wedding ring in public.

The pair have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since they started dating in May 2016, after decades of friendship documented on Braxton’s hit WE reality television show, Braxton Family Values. In 2018, the Cash Money Records executive proposed to Braxton with an enormous $1 million diamond ring. Although the two briefly called off their engagement in 2019, they reconciled several weeks later.

In 2023, Braxton denied rumors that she was married to Birdman and stated they were no longer together on Instagram.“My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married,” she wrote. We are both single. “#FAKENEWS.”

In 2024, they were back together and married. This is Birdman’s first marriage. He shares his son Bryan Williams Jr., 28, and his daughter Bria, 27, with a woman he dated in the 1990s. Braxton was married to Keri Lewis from 2001 to 2013. The exes share sons Denim, 23, and Diezel, 22.