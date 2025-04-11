HomeEntertainment

Hottest New Music This Week: Cynthia Erivo Shows Her Range With “Worst Of Me,” Shaboozey Drops Country Single “Blink Twice,” Lola Brooke And More

Today’s list sees ATLiens Quavo and Lil Baby link up on “Legends,” along with the track “I Look Like” from Big Boss Vette.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. It’s the best day of the week once again—so you know what that means. With new releases from artists across all genres, today’s list is primed to become one of the best yet. 

Today, country star Shaboozey teamed up with Miles Smith for “Blink Twice,” featuring an amazing video to accompany the song’s release. Also, GRAMMY, Tony, and EMMY Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo shares the first single from her upcoming solo album I Forgive You, the beautiful ballad titled “Worst of Me.” For the rap fans out there, Atlanta natives Quavo and Lil Baby connect for the record “Legends,” and Big Boss Vette drops “I Look Like.” Our roundup includes music from Aminé, 4batz, LaRussell, and more.

From hip-hop, R&B, to funk; check out today’s list of new releases below.

