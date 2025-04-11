Happy Friday, folks. It’s the best day of the week once again—so you know what that means. With new releases from artists across all genres, today’s list is primed to become one of the best yet.

Today, country star Shaboozey teamed up with Miles Smith for “Blink Twice,” featuring an amazing video to accompany the song’s release. Also, GRAMMY, Tony, and EMMY Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo shares the first single from her upcoming solo album I Forgive You, the beautiful ballad titled “Worst of Me.” For the rap fans out there, Atlanta natives Quavo and Lil Baby connect for the record “Legends,” and Big Boss Vette drops “I Look Like.” Our roundup includes music from Aminé, 4batz, LaRussell, and more.

From hip-hop, R&B, to funk; check out today’s list of new releases below.

Cynthia Erivo – “Worst of Me” Cynthia Erivo will unveil her anxiously-awaited new full-length solo album, I Forgive You, but now she’s setting the stage for its arrival by sharing the first single “Worst Of Me.” Listen to it HERE. Screenshot

Lola Brooke – “Disgusted” Now, the platinum-selling powerhouse and rap sensation Lola Brooke has delivered her highly anticipated single, “Disgusted.” Listen HERE and watch the official music video HERE.

Aminé – “Arc de Triomphe” Portland rapper Aminé gives another preview of his upcoming album, 13 Months of Sunshine with the release of its second single titled “Arc de Triomphe.” Hear it HERE.

Big Boss Vette – “I Look Like” Today, rapper Big Boss Vette returns with the brand new record “I Look Like.” Hear it HERE.

4batz – "n da morning" 4batz continues to make new music, and this time, the artist shares the single "n da morning." Stream the record HERE.

Bootsy Collins – ‘Album of the Year #1 Funkateer’ The iconic Bootsy Collins comes back with his 23rd album—and first in five years—Album of the Year #1 Funkateer. It features October London, Snoop Dogg, Musiq Soulchild and more. Check it out HERE.

Shaboozey ft. Myles Smith – “Blink Twice” Ahead of the release of Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition, Shaboozey drops the song for “Blink Twice” with Myles Smith. Listen to it HERE.

Quavo & Lil Baby – “Legends” Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavo has teamed up with Quality Control labelmate and fellow ATLien Lil Baby to deliver his latest single and music video for “Legends.” Check it out HERE.

Rema – “Bout U” Co-produced by London and the artist himself, Rema drops the Afrobeats and R&B mashup “Bout U.” Listen to it HERE.

Kevin Olusola – “Smile” The talented cello player Kevin Olusola gifts music lovers worldwide with “Smile.” Stream the new track HERE.