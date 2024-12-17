How To Find The Right Winter Coat

Getty Images

Choosing the right winter coat is one of the most important things you can do for your cold weather wardrobe. Knowing how to layer and get dressed for freezing temperatures is handy, too, but the right outer layer can enhance your style all season long while keeping you cozy. Our style icons from Rihanna to Teyana Taylor serve up plenty of inspiration throughout their archive of looks, rocking everything from furs to colorblocked bombers and printed trench coats. But how do you find what’s right for you?

We spoke to celebrity stylist Ivy Coco Maurice on how to find the perfect winter coat, including which materials to look for and which details are her favorites. Maurice (who often styles Sheryl Lee Ralph) notes that all winter fashion with intentional layering.

“My go-to cold-weather looks are all about effortless layering that combines function with fashion. I swear by a classic turtleneck as a base, it’s sleek, versatile, and works with practically anything,” Maurice shared. Next, finding the right coat brings it all together. Her personal favorite? A vintage, tailored Saint Laurent black wool coat that she calls a “masterpiece.”

Below, Ivy Coco Maurice shares her best tips for shopping for a winter coat, regardless of budget. Keep scrolling to learn how to find the right material, your ideal statement coat, and more.

Choosing The Right Material

Winter coats are usually available in a select number of materials. Puffers and parkas (like The North Face’s classic one or Aritzia’s Super Puff) usually consist of down or a synthetic fill. Some have waterproof shells. Then, there are many options made of wool, fur, and cashmere. When thinking about material, think about weather. If you live somewhere where it snows a lot, a waterproof coat that’s heavily insulated will work wonders. If you want something more stylish and not as insulated, opt for a wool coat and layer underneath. Maurice’s personal favorite is cashmere.

“It’s the ultimate fabric for staying warm while looking effortlessly stylish. There’s nothing quite like the soft, luxurious feel of cashmere against your skin. It’s lightweight yet incredibly insulating, making it perfect for layering without the bulk,” she tells ESSENCE. “A cashmere-blend coat is a must. It drapes beautifully and keeps you cozy even on the coldest days.”

“It transitions effortlessly from day to night, whether you’re dressing up for a holiday party or keeping it casual for a coffee run,” she adds, on cashmere’s versatility. “Investing in high-quality cashmere pieces is always worth it. They’re timeless, durable, and elevate your cold-weather style to another level.”

Different Coats For Different Occasions

The coat you wear to work doesn’t have to be the coat you wear when going out with friends. If you want something that can look good for both, Maurice recommends going for “a long, black trench coat or a fur jacket that instantly transforms a daytime outfit into an evening-ready ensemble.” Choosing a neutral-colored coat also helps make your outerwear be fit to wear for many occasions. Otherwise, it can be fun to keep statement coats on deck for special times.

Embrace Statement Coats

A statement coat is great to have on hand for when your coat is your outfit. Whether you’re going to be spending your outing outside in the cold or you’re gunning to make a bold entrance, choose something hard to miss. The most stylish and statement winter coats often toy with elements of color and texture. A KidSuper kissing coat, for example, boasts bright colors in a large pattern. A jacket by Who Decides War, on the other hand offers a daring take on outwear, the embellishments do all the talking.

Don’t forget about fur coats. Whether it’s a full length piece that’s been passed down or something like LaQuan Smith’s shearling trimmed number, these are a classic go-to option when channeling power, sophistication, and fashion savviness.

It’s All In The Details

Maurice likes going for outerwear pieces that feature a defined waist, adding something more interesting to the silhouette than something unintentionally bulky, for example. “Cinching your waist with a belt is a game-changer. Opt for coats and jackets with a defined waist or add your own belt over looser layers,” she says. This is another reason she vouches for cropped coats, as they “are also ideal for highlighting your waistline.” Luxury brands like Mackage and Rudsak have great waist-defining options, in addition to more affordable picks from the Gap.

While there are classic silhouettes like the trench coat or hip-hitting puffer, it’s also fun to play with trendier styles. One of Maurice’s favorites this season combines a traditional texture with a fresh feeling: “I’m loving cropped fur coats this winter—they’re the perfect blend of glamour and modern edge. Whether real or faux, these coats make a bold statement while being incredibly versatile,” she tells ESSENCE.