These Are The 9 Winter Essentials You Need For A Capsule Wardrobe

The winter season calls for new pieces which when combined create an ideal capsule wardrobe. These versatile essentials that can be fused into your closet are a must as the temperature drops. If you’re someone who leans more towards minimalism we’ve done some research on essentials that will be perfect for you. And if you’re more of a maximalist, we’re also delving into pieces that can serve as the perfect basics for piecing together an extravagant outfit. It’s important to think about your cold-weather wardrobe as a capsule with staples to help you be more intentional about the things you will lean on amid frigid temperatures.

When we think of essentials, we aren’t talking about just basics, but rather items that will last you throughout the season. These are classics that won’t go out of style because they are necessary for not just warmth but also to tie together an outfit. Below we’re sharing the nine basics that are ideal for building a capsule wardrobe during winter.

Sweater Dresses

A sweater dress is a key piece to have when you want to look put together. These dresses can be made from thicker cable knit fabric to thinner soft cashmere, whatever your preference. It’s the perfect layering piece to have under a coat with a pair of knee-high boots. This is also an essential that works well with different body types, so there’s an option for everyone.

Fur Coats

The fur coat has made its way down several runways like Balenciaga’s Pre-Fall 2024 runway. This type of coat comes in an array of options to fit your liking, from extra long with animal or abstract print to shorter fits in solid vibrant colors. The fur coat’s big comeback has to be one of our favorites this year. You can style it with jeans, trousers, a maxi, skirt, or a dress with heeled boots.

Leather Gloves

A pair of leather gloves whether black or in a chocolate brown elevates any winter outfit. We love seeing a pair peak through a coat. Other than the functional purpose of keeping your hands warm a leather glove adds dimension to your look. This is the perfect accessory to wear with a monochromatic outfit for added texture.

Scarves

A scarf is one of the most versatile winter essentials. You can wear it in a myriad of ways as there are tons of tutorials on how to tie one. A new way to style a scarf we’ve been seeing on Instagram is the “beanie” style where the scarf is wrapped around the head and neck creating a hat and tie illusion. You can wear a scarf under or over a coat and a jeans and T-shirt look or even with a dress and tights.

Tights

Tights are another versatile option for winter essentials. They work well with pretty much any outfit from underneath a sweater dress, or underneath the short panties as pants trend. You can play around with colors and patterns to take your look to new levels. Wear red tights for a pop of color underneath a black skirt set, or lace black tights for a bit more detail to add to an outfit.

Trousers

We love a good pair of trousers with a lovely pleat in the front or with wide legs or a tapered fit. Either way, this type of pants will carry you through the winter. They will provide a break from wearing jeans and if you buy a pair made from wool they will also keep you warm. Trousers are also an item that can be worn year-round.

Turtlenecks

Turtlenecks are a flattering layering piece that work as a statement piece in any outfit. You can wear one that is chunky and warm or thinner and tighter depending on the look you’re going for. It works well with trousers for a dressier look or you can dress it down with baggy jeans and sneakers.

Slouchy Bags

An oversized slouchy bag is a must-have in the winter and beyond. If you’re an on-the-go type of girl or just find that most bags can’t carry all that you need, a slouchy bag is the answer. There’s a plethora of shapes and fabrics to shop from canvas to leather, but one thing is certain you will look effortlessly sophisticated.

Heeled Boots

Heeled boots don’t have to be the uncomfortable shoe of the season. They can be a high option that adds a bit of height and sleekness to your outfit–or a low-heel boot that is just as chic. A leather boot with a pointed or square toe is a stylish addition that will top off a classic winter outfit.