Knitwear Brands That Aren’t Like Your Grandma’s Sweaters

Sometimes when looking for knitwear, the options tend to look and feel chunky, boxy, and often, unflattering. The winter months can be hard to get dressed while acclimating to the cold weather. Staying stylish becomes one of the ultimate challenges during this time of year, especially when adding knit pieces to your looks to stay warm. In the past, knitwear tended to be a bit drab, shapeless, and one dimensional but we did a deep dive on newer brands that will elevate your winter wardrobe through vivid colors and innovative silhouettes. Shopping for knitwear just got easier for you with brands like Nia Thomas and Aisling Camps who are creating wearable pieces with minimalistic detailing including cropped tops, bralettes, and open-knit button-downs for those who like understated elegance. Elexiay, MaXhosa Africa, and Zankov’s bright colorful knit dresses, intricate tops, and detailed prints create a head-turning moment for those who decide to take their pieces for a spin.

Younger designers like Jacques Agbobly’s namesake brand and JBD Apparel’s Saudia Islam are also creating pieces for consumers who aren’t afraid to make a statement. Recent Amiri Prize winner Lukhanyo Mdingi’s knitwear pieces from his eponymous brand specialize in intricate color blocking on classic pieces like long-sleeved polo tops, collared sleeveless tops, and crew neck vests.

These are the brands you’ll want to frequent when temperatures drop. If you’re curious to learn more about each brand or want to add anything to your holiday cards, keep scrolling.

Nia Thomas

Launched in 2018, Nia Thomas’ eponymous brand was born out of years of grit and studying her craft at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). Thomas is a visionary when it comes to creating pieces for women of all shapes and sizes. She champions the women who love to travel infusing that into the way she designs pieces made for luxe lifestyles. Created with a team of artisans her knitwear pieces are made of sustainably sourced textiles. The young designer is the type to see the world as her oyster or her “vision board.” Her Lululua Cardigan is your best bet to staying warm in the utmost style this season. It’s knitted by hand with silky merino wool in a cream color.

Where To Buy: Shopbop, Moda Operandi

Agbobly

Jacques Agbobly’s namesake brand formerly known as Black Boy Knits won the young designer the WWD “One To Watch” award this year. Founded in 2020 their design codes are intertwined with their West African heritage of Togo that they proudly boast through their knitwear, often with the colors of the Togolese flag. They immigrated with their family to Chicago and quickly were drawn to making beautiful things. The young designer is making a name for themselves with knitwear that have new and classic silhouettes to offer with bright contrasting color blocking made by hand in a Brooklyn studio. Their approach to design is slow and sustainable, careful to not waste fabrics that can live again in other pieces. At just 25, the designer’s company is growing exponentially with authenticity and craftsmanship at the center of their brand’s identity. The brand’s customizable tanks are our favorite as you can pick and choose the colors of your knitwear design. This garners even more community for the brand.

Where To Buy: Agbobly’s website

Aisling Camps

The eponymous brand Aisling Camps was founded in 2013 by a mechanical engineer, who wanted to focus on sustainability. She attended FIT to grow her love of knitwear design and launched the brand shortly after graduating. The brand is based in a Brooklyn studio where the knitwear she makes is of the highest quality that she meticulously handmakes. Camps outsources her yarn materials from a factory in Romagna, Italy that has specialized in knit materials for three generations. She’s making pieces that aren’t like your everyday basic knits. They are filled with personality, and shape like her Draped Crewneck Dress, with its cut-out at the shoulder and the layering at the hem. She also sells sheer plisse tops made from a nylon material, and knit bralettes with intricate tie details in the back. Her pieces are made to elevate the already chic women’s winter closet.

Where To Buy: Moda Operandi, Farfetch, t.a.

JBD Apparel

Saudi Islam’s JBD Apparel was founded in 2017 and quickly drew attention. The designer specializes in knitwear that is made to be seen as sensual. These pieces are made to draw attention to your curves while keeping you warm. The feminine physique is highlighted by her designs of knit dresses with cutouts, low-rise maxi skirts, and matching sets in bold colors and patterns often in ombre fashion. The brand is for an effortless “It” Girl who isn’t afraid to turn a few heads with her look. The designer’s butterfly sets are a great ensemble to have during the cooler seasons and are lightweight enough to wear into the spring.

Where To Buy: Custom orders via the brand’s Instagram

Elexiay

Founded in 2018 by Nigerian designer Elyon Adede, the knitwear brand Elexiay has been putting together kitschy and unique designs since then. Adede has created a brand that’s ethos that is based on not being your grandma’s sweater. The designer ethically sources all her materials for her ready-to-wear pieces like Merino wool. Her pieces from cardigans and dresses, all are designed to fit the extended sizes for inclusivity to empower people from all shapes and sizes and he also collaborates with local artisans in Nigeria. Timeless pieces take a twist with this brand like their Vanessa Dress and two-piece sets infused with Nigerian vibrance. The brand is continuously pushing boundaries in what it means to design knitwear.

Where To Buy: Elexiay’s website

Lukhanyo Mdingi

Lukhanyo Mdingi, the Amiri Prize winner for 2023, founded his brand in 2015 after attending the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town. Since then the brand’s identity has blossomed with pieces that speak to Midingi’s South African heritage in a commercialized way. Mdingi’s use of local artisans in South Africa for crafting his designs comes from his desire to uplift his community through artistic expression. His knitwear tends to be colorful and vibrant on minimal and classic-style pieces like long-sleeved polos and vests. Mdingi’s beginnings seem small now but we think next year is going to be a big one for the emerging designer.

Where To Buy: SSENSE, Net-A-Porter

MaXhosa Africa

The South African brand MaXhosa Africa was founded in 2010 by designer Laduma Ngxokolo who had an affinity for knitwear exploration. The brand’s amakrwala style pieces, which translates to intimates were made with traditional bold patterns made with detailed Xhosa beadwork. The Xhosa people are championed and celebrated through Ngxokolo’s designs which showcase the heritage’s beauty and culture. The brand’s maxi skirts are our recommendation for staying warm in style as they have gorgeous pleated styles with exquisite color blocking between the fabrics.

Where To Buy: MaXhosa Africa’s website

Zankov

Founded by designer Henry Zankov, the knitwear brand has a strong connection to visual language and the use of textiles. The patterns created by Zankov are playful and vibrant, made from an array of fabrics like Merino wool, alpaca, viscose, and seasonless yarns. The innovative pieces released often feature beautiful fuzzy textures, detailed cutouts, and fun silhouettes. The designer has an affinity for architecture and art so it naturally translates to his designs in men’s and women’s knitwear. It’s a fresh take on knitwear and all the ways it can be seen as stylish and form-fitting. Recently, designer Aurora James was seen wearing a mixed fabric sweater by the brand and it looked nothing short of fabulous. Pieces like this matching brown and black set can be layered to keep warm in style.

Where To Buy: Zankov’s website