Christian Siriano Presents A Non-Conformist Approach To Eveningwear

Getty Images

This season, Christian Siriano delved into what eveningwear of the last days of the world could look like. Dune was an inspiration for the designer and his presentation at The Plaza Hotel felt intimate and mostly clear-eyed. This was seen in the fresh and persuasive pieces he created: extravagant tulle gowns, eccentric ball gowns made with cuts of translucent tulle, and lustrous silk blazer suits and dresses. The color palette Siriano selected felt handpicked to evoke clothing that brims with depth and also a sincere dedication to experimentation which was delightful to witness in person. Deep oranges, golden touches, and magnificent reds were the hues that the designer leaned on.

What was most interesting about the collection was how it appeared to also be an analysis of what is acceptable as red carpet attire. Many of the pieces that went down the runway could serve as options for awards ceremonies that will take place in the coming months. For instance, there was a bright orange tulle number that was compelling. It was designed with a splash of red fabric across the front. It didn’t feel too serious, instead, it felt experimental. Elsewhere, another red carpet option that felt like something for Hollywood darlings: a bold red cropped top was paired elegantly with sheer detailing and the oversized skirt that completed this look was crafted with a cherry red Lurex fabric.

As a whole, Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear pieces were expansive and self-expressive. The world he was seeking to build upon felt imaginative and futuristic. The inclinations he called upon may have derived from the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert (“Dune”), but for the show Siriano is bringing insiders into his fantastical universe. There was one look in particular that encapsulated the entire collection. It was a bright red mod, long-sleeve one-shoulder confection with sleeves that appeared to emulate blooming flower petals. This piece is proof of the designer’s non-conformist attitude and approach to fashion.

01 01 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

02 02 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

03 03 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

04 04 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

05 05 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

06 06 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

07 07 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

08 08 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

09 09 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

10 10 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

11 11 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

12 12 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

13 13 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)