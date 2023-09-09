Christian Siriano Takes Balletcore To Fantastical New Heights

Only former ballerinas know that balletcore is something that stays with you for years. It shows up in how you have an innate affinity for bodysuits, bows, high buns, and the hue baby pink as an adult. On a sticky and rain-ridden day, Christian Siriano decided to also take the trend for a spin in front of a crowd that consisted of Janet Jackson, June Ambrose, Laverne Cox, and Abbott Elementary’s breakout star Quinta Brunson–of course, fashion lovers such as editors, writers and beyond were also there. If you were lucky enough to get some respite from the rain you were allotted access to Siriano’s fantastical universe for your start of New York Fashion Week.

Pulling from his childhood ballet lessons, Siriano revealed looks that were exquisite. There was a section within the show in which some designs were so dreamy they reminded us of childhood moments that evoked joy: ballet recitals, piano recitals and more. These looks were intricately created with excessive amounts of tulle, and some of them featured bows, floral appliques, and even metallic pieces of tinsel. Accessories also hit Siriano’s ballet inclinations right on the head: sky-high light pink bow heels and lengthy ribbons tied in the model’s hair.

Elsewhere, in the collection, there were selects that were comprised of excellent corsets with intricate ribbon additions. Sessilee Lopez stunned in a black multi-dimensional dress that was a head-turner–Coco Rocha also broke out into a dance as she wore a pink gown created with tulle, this was juxtaposed against a Sia performance.

Siriano injecting his flavor into the buzzy balletcore trend provided some options for next year’s award season. Perhaps stars will take his costume-esque pieces for a spin at the Grammy’s? We welcome that as the collection was one part whimsical, one part experimental and also one part nonconformist.

01 TRESemme X Christian Siriano Runway A model is walking in a black one shoulder cutout dress.

02 Florals Model walks in a white strapless dress adorned with flowers and tulle.

03 Sheer Opulence Model dons a strapless all black number on the runway.

04 Ballet Pink Model wears a pointe-shoe pink one shoulder dress.

05 Metallics Model wears a strapless silver dress with ombre design.

06 Criss Cross Model wears a ballet pink corset dress with criss cross lacing.

07 Tuxedo Style Model struts in a half-tuxedo, half-ballgown look.