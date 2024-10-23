Hanifa

What strikes me as most interesting in Hanifa’s latest collection is how experimental it is. Upon arriving at their intimate press preview in near Greenwich Village on Wednesday it was evident that the brand opted to shake things up this season. For its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, founder and designer Anifa Mvuemba decided to delve into new spins on knitwear and also fur. This made for exuberant and energy-filled womenswear and accessories. But, there were also exciting arrivals that were equally fitting for the elevation of the brand, more footwear and a maroon tasseled carry-all. Each of the items displayed on Wednesday was created for career-centric shoppers who love pops of color and unique textures.

Telsha Anderson, the brand director said that the collection aptly titled “IT Girl” is inspired by all of the loyal followers of Hanifa. On the special evening, she explained that the latest arrivals include pieces that one can wear to events, on the go and on dates. Anderson also detailed that for the color palette, the team and Mvuemba decided on pomegranate, orange, mustard and maroon–hints of deep red denim and even Mongolian fur are also are a part. According to Anderson, the pieces embody how women and men show up in the world ready to attack their tasks each day.

At one point while describing the new line Anderson emphasized that the accessories are somewhat a 2.0 version of previous releases. A high-heeled Zalia boot was on display in a magenta tone. Created with leather this pair of shoes was designed with a four-inch heel, and a pointed toe. Also nearby was the sold-out Weekender, the first-ever handbag by Hanifa (a few other sizes are online). This striking piece was on display in a deep brown hue and a fiery red. All of these items were available for purchase last night and today at a pop-up.

“I wanted to play with the jungle theme of New York–and have fun with the collection,” Anifa said. She expressed that in her design process, she enjoys creating beautiful pieces so this collection is an extension of that. “It’s always been about growing and reaching new heights. Mvuemba shared that one of her favorite pieces which speaks to her growth is an item that comes with a Victorian corset in the back.

Anifa describes this item as reflective of the type of clothing she has toyed with creating over the years–at the moment, she feels she is ready to dig into experimental designs at key price points. “I’ve always been trying to challenge myself as far as what I create,” she added.

Hanifa’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection will be available online at Hanifa.co on Friday, October 25. Pricing ranges between $69 to $699. Take a look at the collection below.

