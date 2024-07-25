Hanifa Launches First-Ever Bag Collection

Hanifa

Let’s be honest, the handbag market is oversaturated these days. But here enters Hanifa with a refreshing take on a carry-all. Today, the brand is launching its first-ever handbag collection. Initially previewed in a few social media posts, the bag collection is fitting for summer since one design is ultra large–it’s equally luxurious. Globally, some may be looking to The Row, Khaite, and Loewe for bags but this brand is offering something a bit different. And we are on board.

After annihilating her competition in regard to serving up memorable women’s ready-to-wear not limited to bridal attire it’s been clear for years that the sky is the limit for Anifa Mveumba. The practicality of everyday bags is why we’re a staunch supporter of brands who have conquered womenswear leaning into accessories–this is one example of this notion.

Three new styles encompass the latest collection: the Weekender, which is aptly named since it is a bit large, the V Medium offers another option, and the V Mini. Each of these offerings will be available in a stellar Persian Red colorway in addition to an Espresso hue. According to the brand, the pricing reflects the craftsmanship, quality materials (notably, 100% calf leather), and attention to detail.

On the launch, the designer shares the following: “As a brand, Hanifa has always been about the limitless woman and pushing boundaries. By introducing handbags, we’re able to extend the Hanifa experience beyond garments, offering our customers new ways to express themselves” she shares.

“Our handbags are designed with the same dedication to quality and detail that has always defined Hanifa, ensuring that they are not just an accessory but a standout,” Anifa added.

Head to hanifa.co to purchase the brand’s new handbag collection. Pricing starts at $389 for the V Mini while the V Medium’s pricing is $529. The Weekender prices out at $889.