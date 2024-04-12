The It Bags This Spring Are Straight From The 2000s

Getty Images

A handbag can make or break your outfit, which is why we’ve rounded up our top five early ‘00s-inspired styles for spring. The Y2K aesthetic took on the form of a handbag this season and we’re not mad at it. First, it was low and mid-rise jeans, now it’s handbags. They may seem hard to style, but we’ve got tips on how to wear them.

In the aughts, popular leather bags with buckles and grommets, baguette shapes, saddle bags, and more were everywhere. Our favorite young stars wore these styles on and off the red carpet and we’re still obsessed with these styles today. The monogrammed bag from Louis Vuitton to Gucci to Coach was a success in the aughts. It circled back a few times with the hyper logo trend in the late ‘10s. Imagine a simple look whether monochromatic or just a pair of jeans and blouse with a monogrammed bag from any beloved brand.

Keep scrolling for the styles we’re wearing this spring that give Y2K energy and how we’re styling them below.

Baguette Bags

The baguette style bag might have become popularized by the Fendi baguette which officially released in 1997. Remember its subsequent comeback in the late ‘10s? YouTubers in the fashion sphere were showing off theirs in a haul video every other week. You can source an authentic Fendi baguette from The RealReal or in-store at vintage shops. Once you snag this bag, style it with an oversized button-down, loose-fit jeans, and sparkling flats or pointed-toe mules. A baguette also goes well with a strapless dress if you have any weddings or events you’re attending.

Saddle Bags

The Dior saddle bag was and still is an “It” Girl bag. We were in love with it in the early ‘00s and we’re still obsessed with it now. These bags tend to be pricey, but The RealReal, Ebay, and Vestiaire Collective are your best bet if you want an authentic saddle bag. This type of bag can elevate any basic outfit and often looks best with simple, minimal looks. Try it with a plain black spaghetti strap dress or a cropped T-shirt and a tennis skirt paired with loafers. It would also look chic with a black blazer layered over a graphic T-shirt and jorts which are all over Instagram right now.

Leather Slouch Bags

An oversized leather slouchy bag is classic no matter what year we’re in. If you’re a woman who’s always on the go, this option can be a stylish addition to your work wardrobe. Depending on the size you can add your laptop, headphones, a book, and other essentials while looking office-ready. A brand that we’re fawning over for a slouchy style is Bottega Veneta. Their Andiamo bag is as a chic go-to for elevating any outfit. An affordable alternative is Anthropologie’s Brigette Satchel which features a similar woven texture. For a business casual look, try wearing a slouch bag with a skirt set and loafers or a blazer and jeans paired with sneakers.

Buckled And Grommets

We can thank Balenciaga’s City bag and Le Cagole bag for this trend’s resurgence. In recent months, Balenciaga’s City bag has slowly been resurfacing–but now it’s trending hard. You can purchase one of these staples on Depop or at Break Archive, a vintage accessories platform. This style which was initially released in 2001 was a signifier of Nicolas Ghesquiere’s tenure at Balenciaga. This style bag adds dimension to your look since it has so many details, from extra buckles, grommets, and textured leather. You could wear this style in mini or large with a simple laid-back outfit consisting of a denim skirt with a blazer and a belt cinching the waist. Alternatively, a full glam look that’s Rihanna-adjacent like a pair of cutoff shorts with a graphic T-shirt and a biker jacket is an option too.

Monogrammed Bags

You can get this style secondhand for any brand you’re interested in. A monogrammed carry-all would work best with a minimal look since it can be a bold print to some. Raven-Symoné wore a mini rainbow Louis Vuitton monogram shoulder bag with an all-white look years ago. Channel the early ’00s by wearing a one-shoulder T-shirt with jeans in the same colorway family or a blouse draped over a pair of fitted jeans with strappy sandals.