The Christopher John Rogers X J. Crew Collection Is Here

One of the most compelling womenswear designers of the moment Christopher John Rogers has revealed a bold collection with J. Crew. Available today the capsule features 40 items ideal for holiday dressing and special occasions such as intimate family dinners, brunches, and beyond. Rogers, a previous CFDA winner joins the lauded array of designers who have graced J. Crew with their design prowess this year including Maryam Nassir Zadeh and Anna October. Pricing for the collection begins at $50 and goes upward to $550.

The playful and colorful collection is a burst of well-needed energy in the industry. Immediate standouts that blew me away included a baby pink sculpted skirt with red sequins in duchesse satin, this piece can be paired with a matching bustier or perhaps a structured button-up shirt. Another staple in the capsule includes a reimagined barn jacket in golden lamé. If these aren’t your speed there are also tote bags, striped pieces such as a sweater and eloquent skirt, a cashmere sweater, and there are even suiting separates in lush black satin material. Additionally, an assortment of children’s sizing is available in specific designs as a part of J. Crew’s CREWCUTS division.

“My brand is about providing people with the tools to express themselves through color, through print, through volume. Both J.Crew and CJR are carving out this liminal space between something really declarative and high octane and something ostensibly wearable. I think that’s why the collaboration felt so easy and fun—because it just felt natural,” Rogers shared in a statement.

Hoodies are a part of the collection, which speak to Rogers’ brand’s duality. “It was important for me to include things like hoodies alongside embellished chiffon dresses because it speaks to the modernity of the customer. These pieces are really special and collectible, but they’re also really wearable. That’s what makes this collection so exciting,” the designer added.

The J. Crew X Christopher John Rogers is currently available online and at select J. Crew stores.