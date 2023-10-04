Revolutionary Womenswear Designer Christopher John Rogers Reveals His Pre-Fall 2024 Collection In Paris

Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers never ceases to amaze us with his fantastical design technique. His latest Pre-Fall 2024 Collection 013 revealed in Paris is entitled “You’re Gonna Like the Way You Look, I Guarantee It,” and is proof of this. It’s filled with color-blocking, Rogers’s usual use of vibrancy, and flattering wondrous silhouettes. The collection’s main focus is the structure of the brand’s pieces, from dramatic ruffles, large bows, strong shoulders, and exaggerated rounded bottoms of intricate gowns. Included in the collection are the designer’s signature stripes reimagined for the transitional fall season, and pieces in neutrals of tans and creams with bubble hems, and tight sweetheart neckline bodices.

Fabrics like Japanese nylon, cotton poplin, silk taffeta were also seen in the lookbook. The materials and silhouettes blended seamlessly together to create pieces that reflected Rogers’s keen eye for the balance of elegance and fancifulness. Deep chocolate browns, baby pinks, and pastel yellows were seen on pieces on feminine peplum tops, power blazers, and light knits.

Prints like black and white dalmatian and psychedelic pink and lavender circles on an extravagant gown and long knit cardigan style dress. The drama of each piece even on the most neutral garment speaks volumes to the kind of designer that Rogers is. He takes into account a woman’s body and designs around it, and world-builds through each stitch.