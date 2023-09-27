How 3 Fashion Experts Are Practicing Self-Care During Paris Fashion Week

It’s no surprise that fashion week is filled with glitz and glamor: from the stunning collections that make their way down the runways, to the fun, star-studded afterparties, and beyond. But it’s also a time for fashion’s industry pros to network, cover new fashion and beauty trends in leading publications, brand founders to host events, and so much more. In other words: it’s a lot of work.

That said, self-care is not only an extremely important part of putting one’s best foot forward throughout the season, but to also stay afloat mentally and spiritually. So whether it’s your first Paris Fashion Week, your 100th, or you’re going through an active period, we chatted with three fashion experts about their self-care routines in hopes of inspiring yours.

Below, The Folklore founder, Amira Rasool, Social Media & Creative Consultant, Candace Stewart, and All The Pretty Birds’ founder, Tamu McPherson, share how they’re prioritizing their beauty and wellness throughout Paris Fashion Week.

Amira Rasool, founder of The Folklore

The must-pack products:

I packed The Ordinary’s Oil Control Serum. Ever since I incorporated this serum into my skincare routine, I’ve experienced less breakouts. I use it twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening. Additionally, I had to have The Lip Bar’s Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner. I love using this skin tint as a replacement for foundation when I have to quickly get ready and don’t have time to do a full face of makeup. It’s lightweight and really helps even out my skin, usually people can’t even tell I have makeup on. Lastly, Buttah Skin’s Tea Tree and Aloe Mask Scrub. I use this mask twice a week and it really helps reset my skin and treat any acne that has formed. The day I fly in, I always make sure to use this at night to purify my skin.

The go-tos for a touch-up:

When I’m running around to shows, I make sure I have my Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, the e.l.f. Eyebrow Wand, and the Real Techniques Concealer Brush for any touch-ups.

How she practices self-care on the go:

I make sure to get my naps in whenever I can. Even if it’s 20-30 minutes when I’m stuck in traffic. I always give myself at least one day of rest where I just chill at the hotel and watch movies and order in.

What she’s most excited about for Paris Fashion Week:

I’m most excited about The Folklore Connect’s Paris Fashion Week Showroom happening September 26-27. We have 10 extremely talented Black designers debuting their SS24 collections, many of which this is their first time showing in Paris. It’s also The Folklore’s first event in Paris so I’m really looking forward to it.

Candace Stewart, Social Media Consultant & Creative

The must-pack products:

I tend to use makeup quite heavily, which can leave my skin feeling dry and less radiant. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum effectively restores vitality to my skin while I sleep, ensuring that I wake up refreshed and prepared to apply makeup for the day ahead.

For my hair, I love using the Maui Moisture Hair Styling Mousse. I opt for braided hairstyles during fashion week, and this particular product plays a crucial role in maintaining the freshness and longevity of my style. Typically, my routine involves applying the mousse first, followed by securing my hair with a scarf both in the morning and at night. This method helps me keep my braids looking flawless throughout the event.

Due to the drier air in Paris, I require a moisturizer, like Shani Darden’s Hydration Peptide Cream, that not only hydrates the skin but also imparts a plumping effect. Lastly, for my eyes, I love the Aman Illuminating Eye Cream. During this period, I often get fewer hours of sleep, but I want to ensure that it doesn’t show in photographs. This eye cream is truly remarkable, as it is both lightweight and silky on the skin, effectively concealing any signs of fatigue.

The go-tos for a touch-up:

I definitely carry the Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss, Mind Games Fragrances, and the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder.

How she practices self-care on the go:

During my busy schedule at PFW, I prioritize self-care on the go by delegating tasks or politely declining additional commitments. With a hectic agenda, I make a conscious effort to focus on the most meaningful moments, entrusting my team with other responsibilities. This strategy allows me to safeguard my well-being by recognizing when to delegate or say no.

What she’s most excited about for Paris Fashion Week:

During PFW, one of the most exhilarating aspects for me is the opportunity to rekindle connections with friends and colleagues from around the world. These individuals are not just acquaintances; they are part of an international network that transcends geographical boundaries. The anticipation of meeting up with them adds a unique dimension to my PFW experience. It’s a time when diverse cultures, perspectives, and ideas converge, creating an atmosphere of global camaraderie that enriches my professional and personal life.

Tamu McPherson, founder of All The Pretty Birds

The must-pack products:

The products I packed include Vintner’s Daughter’s Active Botanical Serum, COOLA Sunscreen, and Lotion P50 from Biologique Recherche. Additionally, I also packed a few products from Augustinus Bader: The Cream, The Body Gel, and The Body Cream. Lastly, I use castor oil and jojoba oil on my hair. I mix it myself! I’m very low maintenance and I like to prioritize using clean products.

How she practices self-care on the go:

I regularly run outdoors, indulge in yummy food and drinks at recommended restaurants and meditate and burn palo santo in my room.

The go-to for touch-ups:

I have a lip balm on me at all times!

What she’s most excited about for Paris Fashion Week:

The fashion, naturally!