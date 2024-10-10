Getty Images

Earlier this week amid the 2024 WNBA Finals A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces donned a look by one of our favorite designers Sergio Hudson. Styled by Amadi Brooks, the outfit worn by the W’s Most Valuable Player consisted of pieces from Hudson’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection which was filled with office-ready essentials. Models went down the runway in suit separates, blazers, bustiers, and more chic items. Brooks who has been elevating Wilson’s tunnel outfits opted for a suit that was ideal for the fall weather many of us are experiencing.

The deep brown plaid blazer was an eloquent choice for Wilson–it was worn with matching pants. To offset the dark hue Hudson chose a tan hue. Additionally, the buttons on the coat were a metallic tone, this was a delicate detail that made me think about the power blazers my mother wore in the 1990s. A pair of golden metallic heels worked quite well with this look, Brooks has a penchant for adding elements like this that land well on Wilson.

The partnership between Brooks and Wilson has led to additional tunnel outfits during this season of the WNBA Finals that have been exciting to watch play out. A Sergio Hudson denim dress with leather bustier detailing was a vibe shift. The bustier element featured a deep brown hue that added a luxurious touch to this piece. This ensemble was a bit different from some of the pieces we’ve previously seen her wearing. It was aptly paired with a pair of knee-high suede boots in a camel tone. Just last month, Wilson wore another Sergio Hudson suit in fiery red. The jacket featured a cheeky detail that alluded to Hudson’s affinity for accentuating women’s curves (a nod to vintage bustiers).

Though Wilson and her team were eliminated from the WNBA Finals these moments and countless others throughout the season point to her superior status as a style star in the W. Along with Amadi, the duo has been able to get to a specific level of notoriety that speaks for itself.