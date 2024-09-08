Getty Images

Each season Sergio Hudson reveals collections that are equal parts admirable and enthralling. By now his designs have become synonymous with creating wearable core pieces that women can wear for assorted outings. His vision of what women can embrace is often sultry skirts, jackets that can take you from day to night, and other pieces that accentuate one’s curves. This season he unleashed a particularly special assortment: sensual sequin gowns, monochromatic top and skirt combinations, and distinct suits. Hudson also introduced menswear within this collection which was presented to a crowd including invites not limited to June Ambrose, Tika Sumpter, DeWanda Wise, Tanner Adell, and more.

Ahead of his presentation at NeueHouse in Manhattan he candidly shared that the ‘60s film Valley of the Dolls and the style of the ’60s inspired his Spring/Summer 2025 collection. One mint green felt straight of this time frame–it fell just below the knees and featured golden buttons throughout. A white tweed mini dress also felt like a similar nod to the ‘60s.

Hes such as those described as baby pink and sky blue were large parts of Hudson’s latest creations. Canary yellow which appears to be trending this summer in addition to lavender was also utilized. An all-pink outfit short suit with a salmon-hued undershirt left an impression. Hudson said he deliberately chose happy colors that make you want ice cream. Each of these hits of color was tasteful and effective.

One segment of the show spoke to Hudson’s affinity for eveningwear–and it also pointed to his other source of inspiration for this show, jazz singer Nancy Wilson and her song “The Good Life.” One striking look from this part of the presentation happened to be a lilac sequined gown, Hudson said each of the gowns included pieces he could envision the music icon wearing while onstage. He explained that he was excited to pay homage to another woman who he looks up to.

A light silken yellow mini dress with a sash on the back was another. Utilizing lilac yet again Sergio paired a silk pair of trousers in this tone with a sequin button-up a few shades lighter, this was contemporary. A color-blocked gown in black with a hit of baby pink also went down the runway. A large sash train followed the gown, an elegant addition.

By introducing menswear into this collection Hudson showcased his ability to lean into this market. He said he added these pieces because he wanted to have menswear and womenswear kiss each other. His men’s pieces consisted of slick trousers, subtle overcoats, and also tops covered in sequins.

What stood out most within Hudson’s latest offerings? Feminine elements were intentionally fused with masculine details. He detailed this during our conversation–notably this was a design code he delved into. “More androgynous in a feminine way” was how the designer described this ideal. He also accomplished this feat by pulling his jackets a bit away from the body–a notion that Hudson felt was a new detail for him. Though the jackets still were fitted with strong shoulders this difference allowed these pieces to feel even moreso modern and just downright cool.

Hudson whose soundtrack consisted of jazzy sounds from Jazmine Sullivan to the legend he envisioned in these designs Nancy Wilson was hopeful that his showgoers left the show feeling happy. Smiles and laughs ran aplenty at the presentation, especially when Veronica Webb walked out wearing a sequined long-sleeved frock in white. Mission complete.

A model walks runway during Sergio Hudson Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show

A model walks runway during Sergio Hudson Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show

Model on the runway at Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2025

Model on the runway at Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2025

Martha Hunt on the runway at Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2025

Model on the runway at Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2025

A model walks the runway at Sergio Hudson Show during September 2024 New York Fashion Week

Model on the runway at Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2025

A model walks runway during Sergio Hudson Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show

A model walks runway during Sergio Hudson Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show

A model walks runway during Sergio Hudson Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show