Essence Fashion Digest: Teyana Taylor Wears Schiaparelli, Tiffany & Co. HardWear Campaign, And More

Getty Images

This week was packed with fashion moments worth highlighting. First up, Tiffany & Co. has launched its HardWear campaign starring Greta Lee, Mikey Madison and Anna Weyant. Next, for a press appearance this week Teyana Taylor was spotted wearing Schiaparelli. Petra Collins and Moni Haworth have launched a special collaboration with Y-3.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced tariffs that directly impacts some of the industry’s largest manufacturing hubs.

Next up, Mother’s third delivery for spring has dropped. In additional news, Guzema and 3.1 Phillip Lim have launched their newest collaboration.

Keep scrolling to catch all the fashion happenings of the week.

Tiffany & Co. Unveils New HardWear Campaign Starring Greta Lee, Mikey Madison and Anna Weyant

This week Tiffany & Co. launched its new HardWear by Tiffany campaign, featuring house ambassadors Mikey Madison, Greta Lee, and Anna Weyant. The campaign is centered around the strength of love and was captured by renowned photographer Harley Weir. The short films and imagery feature the subjects wearing pieces from the collection as each of them shares their personal connections to strength, emphasizing the connection between the new collection and Tiffany & Co.’s Northstar of deep connection to empowerment and love.

Tiffany & Co.

Teyana Taylor Wears Schiaparelli

To attend CinemaCon in support of her upcoming film, “The Big Picture,” ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood honoree Teyana Taylor donned a slick coat by Schiaparelli. The outerwear piece featured a stunning deep blue hue. Golden buttons were fastened to the front of the coat, and matching pins were also a part of the immaculate detailing on this look. Taylor topped off her outfit with an oversized pair of earrings and metallic blue-heeled boots.

Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros. via Getty Images

President Donald Trump Announces High Tariffs That Impacts Key Countries

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the highest and most comprehensive tariffs in nearly a century. Vietnam, will be subject to a 46% tariff, 49% for Cambodia, and 37% for Bangladesh. China will be subject to a new 34% tariff on top of the previously announced duties, which raises its tariff rate to 54%, according to Business of Fashion. The EU will be hit with a 20% duty. Fashion stocks reportedly plummeted in after-hours trading. Lululemon’s shares dropped 10%, Nike’s and Ralph Lauren’s 7%. Tapestry, Capri, and PVH Corp were down around 5%.

Petra Collins And Moni Haworth Crafted Y-3’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collections

Long-time collaborators Petra Collins and Moni Haworth have come together to offer their unique vision of Y-3’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collection. The collection conceptually explores the idea of enduring connections that transcend both space and time. Its visuals reflect the deep, lasting bond between Yohji Yamamoto, Adidas, Collins, and Haworth. Notable pieces include the Y-3 Regu Mary Jane and the Regu boot, each infused with imagery that transports the designs into the designer’s ethereal world.

Petra Collins and Moni Haworth for Y-3 Spring/Summer 2025 launched earlier this week.

Moni Haworth

Mother’s Third Spring Drop Is Live

While spring still feels like it’s approaching, fashion has taken the initiative to transition into the flower-filled season. Brands like Mother have begun unveiling their latest spring collections, allowing us to fill our wardrobes with this season’s hottest trends, such as moto jackets, mom shorts, baby tees, and more. Mother’s third drop, Swing 3, is inspired by BMX circuits, motocross, and anything turbo-charged.

Head to motherdenim.com to shop Mother’s latest arrivals.

Mother

Guzema And 3.1 Phillip Lim Launch Second Collection

Following a recently revealed collaborative collection, Ukranian fine jewelry brand and 3.1 Phillip Lim have launched another capsule. Entitled “Metamorphosis,” the collaboration centers celebrating transformation, personal growth, and change. Notably, it is “an homage to the glitter of the Y2K era with the butterfly as the central design theme,” according to a statement from 3.1 Phillip Lim. The face of the campaign is 3.1 Phillip Lim brand ambassador Delilah Belle Hamlin.

The second collection by Guzema and Phillip Lim became available for purchase on April 3.