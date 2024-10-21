Frazier Family Foundation

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and the Andrea W. and Kenneth C. Frazier Family Foundation have announced the launch of the Empowered Vision Award. This exciting news will directly benefit an independent Black designer with direct funding in addition to mentorship.

The initiative will provide a $100,000 financial grant to an independent Black designer in addition to $100,000 dedicated to a year-long mentorship program. In a press release, the CFDA says that the goal is to “foster innovation and promote equity within the fashion industry, supporting both creative talent and long-term business growth.”

Steven Kolb, the CEO of the CFDA shared details on the announcement in a statement. “CFDA is proud to continue our longstanding social impact work through a collaboration with the Frazier Family Foundation. Together, we have developed an award that will positively impact an American designer with exceptional creative excellence, equipping them with the necessary capital and tools for long-term success as a Black-owned business in the global economy.”

The recipient of the financial grant will reportedly have the flexibility to use the funds for key areas such as production, marketing, and scaling operations. Notably, the mentorship program will connect the designer with key industry experts who will offer guidance “on navigating the complexities of the fashion industry.”

For those eager to apply, the CFDA will lead its comprehensive selection process to identify a designer “whose work exhibits exceptional creativity, strong business acumen, and the potential for commercial success in collaboration with stylist Milton Dixon III, creative advisor of the Empowered Vision Award,” according to the CFDA.

The partnership is being housed under the Council’s CFDA IMPACT program. The newly announced award aims to address the financial and mentorship gaps that have limited opportunities for Black designers. The Empowered Vision Awards seeks to address these specific limitations.

“The partnership comes at a time when the need for increased investment and tailored support for Black-owned businesses has never been more critical. Together, The Frazier Family Foundation and the CFDA are taking a bold step toward addressing these inequities and ensuring a more inclusive, dynamic future for American fashion,” said James Frazier, Trustee of the Frazier Family Foundation.

The eight members of the 2024 Selection Committee include Alastair McKimm, fashion stylist and design consultant, Carlos Nazario, Harper’s Bazaar style director at large, Corey Stokes, creative director, Diane von Furstenberg, founder, philanthropist, and author, Emilie Rubenfeld, global president of Carolina Herrera, Shiona Turini, fashion consultant and costume designer, Stephanie Horton, global consumer marketing director at Google, and Walter Frye, Amazon’s chief brand officer.