Viola Davis On Power, Parenthood, And Playing The President In ‘G20’

In G20, Viola Davis transforms into U.S. President Danielle Sutton—a leader thrust into chaos when terrorists siege the G20 summit. As the first female president portrayed in such a high-stakes action thriller, Sutton’s mission is clear: survive, protect world leaders, and most importantly, safeguard her children. But for Davis, the film is more than just a cinematic thrill ride—it’s deeply personal.

“I have a teenager at home,” Davis tells ESSENCE, referencing her daughter Genesis. “That was the nucleus of the character. So many women are juggling their dreams and motherhood, and they’re always in direct conflict. That was the arc of Danielle.”

Produced by Davis and her husband Julius Tennon under their JuVee Productions banner, the film is not only packed with action, but rich with emotional nuance. One of the most impactful scenes for Davis was when her character recalls saving a child during war—an emotional trigger rooted in maternal instinct and vulnerability. “You’re still a human being, even if you’re the leader of the free world,” she says. “It’s how you handle those insecurities that’s heroic.”

Beyond the explosions and espionage, G20 is also a powerful portrayal of a strong, unified Black family. “That’s our legacy at JuVee,” Davis affirms. “We want to be in the story. Our imagination is limitless.” With direction by Patricia Riggen and a cast including Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin, this film provides the perfect blend of action and emotion for viewers everywhere.