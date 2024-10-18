Essence Fashion Digest: Erykah Badu To Receive CFDA Fashion Icon Award, Lizzo Wears Sergio Hudson, And More 

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

This week was filled with fashion moments that we want to highlight. First, Erykah Badu was announced as the Council of Fashion Designers of America 2024 Icon of the Year. Meanwhile, Lizzo hit the stage in Southern California to inspire women in custom Sergio Hudson.

Next, South Central LA-based brand Bricks and Wood launches a collaboration with New Balance to reimagine their 1906 utility sneaker. Model Alton Mason wears a custom Moto jacket by Gap Studio to the CFDA and Vogue Fashion Fund dinner. Lastly, Chanel announces Lake Como, Italy, as the location for its 2025 resort show.

Erykah Badu To Receive CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Erykah Badu will receive the prestigious Fashion Icon Award later this year on behalf of the CFDA. Known for her avant-garde fashion choices, the widely known Queen of Neo-Soul is much deserving of this award as she has inspired many global trends, from fashion to beauty to music. Recently headlining Afropunk New York 2024, the singer has yet to lose her spunk. She has even begun ushering her daughter Puma into the world of fashion and entertainment.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Lizzo Wears Custom Sergio Hudson

In Laguna Niguel, California, women from all over the world meet for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit to push for change in areas like AI, politics, and more. Lizzo spoke at the Summit wearing a custom Sergio Hudson featuring a white button-up shirt and black tie layered by a pinstripe bustier dress perfect for the occasion.

Courtesy of Lizzo

Bricks And Wood Release New Balance Collaboration

The highly anticipated Bricks and Wood collaboration with New Balance featuring a special edition 1906 utility is available at select boutiques and online storefronts. The team took inspiration from the Madagascar Sunset Moth when designing the sneaker, using the ombre effect and vivid colors. The sneaker has a base layer of black featuring vibrant overlays of greens, yellows, reds, and pinks. The Bricks and Wood x New Balance 1906 sneaker is available in select retailers today and online at bricksandwood.us.

Alton Mason Wears Gap

At the CFDA and Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner presented by Gap Inc., Alton Mason wore custom Gap under the creative direction of Zac Posen. The model was seen in Gap straight-leg black jeans and a custom wax Moto jacket, topped with a black tank top and western-styled belt.

Alton Mason

Chanel Announces Location Of Resort 2026 Show

Chanel’s 2025/2026 Cruise collection show will take place on April 29, 2025, in Lake Como, Italy, according to WWD. After showing their cruise collection in places like Los Angeles, Havana, and Marseille, this choice is not a surprise to many. The area is famous for celebrity tourists and other luxury brands. Chanel’s choice is a result of the region’s rich textile heritage and history as the leader in silk production.