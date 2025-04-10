WATCH: Netflix Drops Trailer And Key Art For Mara Brock Akil’s ‘Forever’

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix © 2024

Netflix has officially released the trailer and key art for Forever, Mara Brock Akil’s fresh, emotionally charged adaptation of Judy Blume’s iconic 1975 novel. The series reimagines the groundbreaking story through the lens of Black teens Keisha and Justin, whose young love blooms in Los Angeles circa 2018.

Known for creating beloved shows like Girlfriends and Being Mary Jane, Brock Akil brings her signature depth and emotional honesty to this new coming-of-age drama—her first series with Netflix. At its heart, Forever is a story about first love, identity, and the often awkward, exhilarating journey of discovering both.

The trailer teases an epic teenage romance set against the real-world complexities of Black adolescence, with newcomers Simone and Cooper Jr. bringing palpable chemistry to the roles of Keisha and Justin. Rounding out the talented ensemble are Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, and Barry Shabaka Henley, with Regina King also serving as an executive producer.

The original Forever was once a literary lightning rod for its candid depiction of teen sexuality. Now, this adaptation continues that spirit of honesty, framed through a modern cultural context, and shaped by an iconic city. “What better metaphor for this love story than what LA represents, for not only me, but for a lot of people,” Mara Brock Akil said in a statement in TUDUM. “You’re looking for a place to follow your dreams, and love is a part of that.”

Forever premieres May 8, only on Netflix.