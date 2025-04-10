WATCH | Rome Flynn Joins ‘Godfather of Harlem’ And Dives Into The Origins Of Frank Lucas

In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, a new chapter unfolds with the introduction of a young Frank Lucas—long before the world came to know him as a notorious drug kingpin. Stepping into the role is Emmy Award-winning actor Rome Flynn, who brings fresh intensity and complexity to the character’s origin story. In this exclusive video interview, Flynn discusses what it meant to portray a version of Lucas we haven’t seen before: ambitious, calculating, and on the rise.

The decision to join Godfather of Harlem came with real weight. With a reputation for emotionally grounded and dynamic performances, this role offered something different: a chance to explore a character’s roots before the world knew his name. Flynn entered a cast anchored by Forest Whitaker ’s powerhouse portrayal of Bumpy Johnson, and quickly found his footing in a series where history, fiction, and legacy intersect.

Portraying Lucas meant carrying the pressure of what the character becomes, while still honoring the uncertainty of who he is in this moment. Season 4 doesn’t just show the rise—it questions the cost. As Lucas navigates loyalty, power, and identity, Godfather of Harlem asks what drives a man before the world decides who he is.