This Is What Business Trip Travelers Should Be Aware Of In This Political Climate

business traveller checking her messages on arrival

The new presidential administration rolls on, the political temperature in the United States is nearing a fever pitch—and for Black professionals on the move, it’s more important than ever to travel not only smart, but safe.

Whether you’re flying cross-country for a leadership conference or road-tripping to meet with clients, today’s social and political climate requires a new level of awareness.

From states enacting controversial laws to increased surveillance at airports (TSA agents are now checking patrons’ phones at security checkpoints) and even racially charged encounters on the road, Black business travelers are navigating a minefield of unseen risks. Here’s what you need to know before you book your next business trip. Several states have recently passed or proposed laws that disproportionately impact marginalized communities, including bans on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, restrictions on gender-affirming care, and the rollback of civil rights protections. States like Florida and Texas, for example, have come under scrutiny for policies that may not be welcoming—or even safe—for Black, LGBTQ+, and immigrant travelers.

Civil rights organizations like the NAACP have issued travel advisories warning Black people to “exercise extreme caution” when entering certain states. If your work takes you to areas with these advisories, do your homework. Know your rights and what resources are available locally in case of emergency. Katy Nastro of budget-friendly travel platform Going (formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights) says there are ways to quell your anxieties while still traveling to the places you need to be.

Reassess Your Travel Policies and Insurance

Companies should be revisiting their travel policies to protect employees in this political climate. If you’re an entrepreneur or solo professional, look into travel insurance that includes legal assistance and trip interruption benefits. It’s also wise to build in flexibility for virtual attendance or rescheduling in the event of heightened political unrest or personal safety concerns.

Security Isn’t Just About Airports Anymore

The increase in protests, rallies, and politically charged events means that what was once a routine business trip can quickly become unpredictable. Keep tabs on local news and election timelines, especially in battleground states or cities where demonstrations are likely. Download apps that provide real-time safety updates or alerts based on your location.

What’s more, the Trump administration has made moves to make significant cuts to the FAA, the agency that regulates flight safety. Subsequently, more onlookers are paying attention to incidents including equipment failures, troubled takeoffs and shaky landings.

Nastro suggests speaking with the flight attendants and pilots on your flight to quell any fears.

“Although it may not seem like it, travel numbers are normal,” Nastro tells ESSENCE. To her point, 2025 global travel is expected to continue its post-pandemic recovery, with international travel demand up 12% year-over-year and reaching a record 1.75 billion arrivals, while 86% of Americans plan to travel out of state, and 50% plan to travel internationally.

According to a Storyful analysis, conversations about aviation incidents were up 243% on X and 71% on Reddit in the U.S. compared to early 2024, according to CBS News. According to the outlet, that same study found conversations about flight anxiety jumped 72% on X and 22% on Reddit.

“There’s no magic pill, but the best tip I can offer to help calm any fears you have is speaking to the flight crew; this is their day job. And part of their job is to make everybody on board feel safe and secure and understand that air travel, again, is one of the safest modes of transport out there. And if these people are getting on a flight multiple times a day, you’ll be ok too. Don’t worry, they got you.” Despite these numbers, some travelers are still hesitant to hop on a plane according to online conversations.

Representation Matters at the Hotel

Consider staying at Black-owned hotels or those with proven commitments to inclusivity and safety. Not only does this reinvest in our communities, but it also ensures that your comfort and well-being are prioritized. Apps like Innclusive and directories like The Nile List offer vetted accommodations from Black entrepreneurs and hosts.

Know How to Advocate for Yourself

If you experience racial profiling or harassment during your travels, document everything. Save emails, take screenshots, and note names and times. Organizations like the ACLU or local legal aid societies can help you navigate your next steps. It’s unfortunate that we must carry this additional burden, but your safety and peace of mind are worth protecting.

Build a Travel Safety Network

Keep a trusted contact updated on your travel itinerary, and consider sharing your location when moving through unfamiliar areas. Join online communities of Black professionals who travel frequently—you’ll get real-time recommendations and heads-up warnings others may not see coming

In uncertain times, Black business travelers can’t afford to move through the world without vigilance. But awareness is power. With the right tools, knowledge, and network, you can travel confidently—and continue showing up and showing out in every boardroom, convention center, and conference stage you step into.

Because no matter the political climate, your brilliance deserves to shine.