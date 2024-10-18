Angel Reese In Diotima Is Our Favorite Moment Of The Week

Getty Images

The return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been on the tips of everyone’s tongues this week. One appearance at the event is etched into my brain: WNBA star Angel Reese arriving in a Diotima dress designed by Rachel Scott. The red tone was an interesting pop of color amid the pink carpet and background at the reimagined presentation.

Reese had a stupendous rookie season this year as a part of the Chicago Sky. What better way to celebrate it than to attend one of the year’s most star-studded affairs? She donned a beaded Spring/Summer 2025 dress in red to attend the show (mind you this collection just was revealed at New York Fashion Week last month). A beaded shrug attachment and the tassels at the bottom of the dress are delightful details worth mentioning. What made this look work for Reese was the simplicity that accompanied the Diotima piece. A pair of black open-toe heeled sandals, a few golden rings, stud earrings, a matching necklace, and her hair in a semi-updo were stellar additions too.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Angel Reese attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Keying on a Diotima dress for this moment was wise. Especially given how Rachel Scott’s creations are modern-day heirlooms for fashion lovers. We’re looking forward to the future style moments that are on the horizon for Reese. For now, we’ll revel in this fab appearance.