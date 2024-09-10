Bre Johnson

It appears that many individuals who once weren’t privy to the design prowess of Diotima are now waking up. For Rachel Scott’s latest she creates subversive and eloquent spring wear and summer wear. In anticipation of the forthcoming seasons, Scott holds firmly to the codes that are what christened her a standout designer in New York City. Lace is utilized in compelling ways—but what is new this season is the use of circular shaped details that add life to a skirt and a top this time around.

Low-cut backs and kitschy yet not corny pieces are seen within the line. The use of a baby blue hue is something that lands well—cream which has been used in the past is revived but given new life. This tone of blue is brought to fruition in the form of a cardigan worn with a knitted set consisting of a sleeveless tank and a skirt. A draped cotton jersey dress with a hit of grey also arrives in the previously mentioned tone. In the past, Scott has chosen to not plunge into using red matter-of-factly due to how largely it is associated with Jamaican culture. And yet, a silk red frock with cut-out floral designs makes the cut for Spring/Summer 2025.

To put it this is one of Scott’s most interesting collections yet. Not only is the presentation well attended, but the clothing is imaginative. The designer’s statement pieces within this line include a low-cut dress that appears to have seashells hand-stitched onto it. Another defining look? A white cropped top paired with an eccentric skirt crafted with rows and rows of dowry lace. This is similar to a previously released scallop crocheted dress and top that was designed in black and red—but this use of white feels abstract and special. These are also two terms that are interchangeable with Scott’s play on resortwear.

Diotima is subversive in its approach to women’s ready-to-wear. It’s disruptive because Scott dares to dream bigger when it comes to what is being worn to conjure joy or a feeling of being pleased with what you’re wearing. Her presentation enlarges her universe and it also is another example of her growth, the location near Centre Street was bustling and filled to the brim with onlookers and well-dressed supporters of the brand. Undoubtedly, Diotima is pouring into the spirit of New York Fashion Week each season while churning out vivid creations.

