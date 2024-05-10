Essence Fashion Digest: Angel Reese Stars In Good American Campaign, Telfar Launches Unisex Denim

Good American

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, the WNBA’s Angel Reese was tapped by Good American for its latest campaign. Her fierce and empowered pose paired with the comfortable denim pieces had us hooked. Meanwhile, Telfar’s debuted its newest “modular denim system,” a genderless collection focused on quality. We all know and love how the brand utilizes a genderless approach.

Next, Skims has released a new men’s collection made for “Every Body.” The campaign features scantily clad men with unique looks in the brand’s leisure pieces. Additionally, Black-owned golf brand Eastside Golf has decided to shift its focus on womenswear with a new collection dedicated to the female physique.

Angel Reese Is The Face Of Good American’s Latest Campaign

The Chicago Sky rookie, Angel Reese is the face of Good American’s Long Inseams campaign. Standing at six feet and three inches, finding a pair of jeans must be a bit difficult for a woman of her stature. Good American centers the recent WNBA draft pick in an empowering campaign highlighting its best-selling denim such as the Good Legs, Always Fits, and the Good Ease jeans which have a skinny and loose baggy fit. The inseams are measured at 33 inches to 37 inches for women over 5’10” and feature modified knee placement and a range of sizes for longer torsos.



Shop the new Good American Long Inseam Denim collection on goodamerican.com.

Telfar Launches A “Modular Denim System”

The company behind the bag that’s for everyone has ventured into denim. Telfar’s latest endeavor is a genderless denim collection entitled the “Modular Denim System.” The phenomenal campaign follows Telfar’s decade-long journey to developing the denim system infusing the brand’s DNA in each design. This lends to a resurgence in the apparel business for the brand after recently allowing consumers to set the prices of their pieces. The brand stands on its mission “Made of Everyone.” The silhouettes in the denim collection offer thigh-cut-off jeans, oversized baggy jeans, extra mini shorts, cropped jackets, and of course denim bags.



Shop TELFAR DENIM exclusively on TELFAR.net.

SKIMS Releases A New Men’s Collection

SKIMS has been expanding its brand to menswear and has revealed its latest campaign for a new collection titled “EVERY BODY.” The campaign featured an array of men from skaters, baristas, hospital workers, and so on was shot by Vanessa Beecroft. Pieces in the collection feature basics and essentials such as underwear in neutral hues, tank tops, T-shirts, hoodies, fleece crewnecks, and straight-leg pants.

Shop the SKIMS “EVERY BODY” collection on skims.com.

Eastside Golf Launches A Women’s Collection

Eastside Golf, a Black-owned brand founded by Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper has released a new womenswear collection. The two founders have dedicated their brand to bringing diversity to the golf industry including bringing women to the forefront of the sport. The new collection is a 20-piece capsule featuring pieces such as skorts, dresses, cropped and polo tops. For its accessories hold tees, sunglasses, balls, and keys are included.

“Since our early days, we’ve had women purchasing Eastside Golf items for themselves, and asking us when we’d be entering the women’s category,” said co-founder Ajanaku in a statement to WWD.