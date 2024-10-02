All The Trends At Paris Fashion Week: Boho Chic, Purple Takeover And The Allure Of Sheer

Some say fashion week is a marathon, but let’s be real. It’s a relay race where the baton is handed off to each of the major cities in succession from New York to London, Milan, and then Paris to take it home. Spring/Summer 2025 had an incredible run, from runway looks to celebrities sitting in the front row like Cardi B and her angular bangs at Mugler. Its resulting trends are just as irresistible. Next spring’s wardrobe will be particularly fun for its playful yet sensual spirit, according to Dontalla Versace whose presentation was filled with vivacious hits of purple and intersting elements that felt like the opposite of spring.

Charli XCX’s “brat summer” may have had a clear impact on some designer’s color choices–with Gucci and Casablanca revealing club-coded chartreuse looks, for example–but the dominant hues leaned into soft pastels over neons. Others created ensembles with a more mature, sexy aura via plunging necklines and sheer clothes that bare it all. Oh, and boho is back! Chemena Kamali, who only just revealed her sophomore show for Chloé, seems to be leading the charge.

Keep scrolling to see the top seven trends we spotted for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

Purple Palette

Versace Sergio Hudson

Spring tends to be a high time for a pastel party, and for good reason. Remember what it feels like to have more sunlight and warmer temperatures after months of cold and little daylight? The seasonal shift is usually sartorially reflected in brighter colors. Spring/Summer 2025’s chromatic MVP will span purples like periwinkle, lilac, lavender, and more. We especially loved seeing this manifest in Sergio Hudson’s suiting, PH5’s knitwear, and Versace’s vibrant patterns. Other pastels to look out for next spring? Confectionary colors like bubblegum pink, cotton candy blue, and butter yellow.

Cocoon Sleeves

Nanushka Luar

Barrel jeans are one of the top trending denim styles right now, and next up are cocoon sleeves, which have a similarly distinct curvature. Looks with these rounded shoulders and bowed-out arms spanned tailoring at Nanushka, animal print jackets at Luar, and eveningwear at Carolina Herrera. The magic of this cut is in its shape and softness. For an avant-garde feel, pair a cocoon sleeve top with barrel jeans and chunky kicks to alter the silhouette. If you want your top to be the standpoint piece, opt for straight-leg pants and a classic shoe.

Carmine On The Catwalk

Balmain Who Decides War

Carmine, a deep shade of red that’s almost on the verge of crimson, was a visual fixture on runways. The rouge stood in bold contrast to scores of pastels and offered something those pale colors simply don’t. Some of its best moments include when as a garbled gown at Who Decides War, a bodysuit at Ib Kamara’s Off-White, and a pointy-shoulder mini dress at Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain. What’s great about this hue is that it feels powerful to wear, whether as a full tonal look or just one item.

Sheer Allure

Chloé Hermes

At this point, we’re all embracing the sheer trend. It’s hard to name a designer who didn’t use something sheer this season, which has become a sartorial mainstay in recent years. Fortunately, it’s being reimagined, which at least keeps the enduring trend interesting. Khaite used organza for graciously flowy garbs, Hermès made translucent knit pants, and many used it for naked dresses. If you’re not ready to bare it all, the look can also be an exercise in layering, either with interesting pieces below or with sheer peaking out.

The Boho Comeback

Ulla Johnson Valentino

In case you haven’t heard, “boho chic” bounced back. The look is defined by its free-spiritedness and frilly feeling, embodied by fringes, florals, crochet, and ruffles. These motifs cropped up across catwalks, especially the latter. Ruffles add a beautiful texture and sense of movement to a garment, which held true for Ulla Johnson’s airy maxi dress as much as it did on the tiered skirts and gowns at Alessandro Michele’s Valentino runway debut.

Sharp V-Necks

LaQuan Smith Kim Shui

Standing in sharp visual contrast to the softness of the boho comeback are plunging necklines, particularly of the V-neck variety. These were most visible on runways like LaQuan Smith and Kim Shui, where designers place an emphasis on their own version of sexiness season after season. The neckline also seems to be emerging as part of the new take on corporate fashion, made popular by the office siren trend.

Touches Of Metal

Attico Grace Ling

How can you make a classic garment instantly elevated and, if you desire, sexier? With a touch of hardware. This was unmissable at shows like Grace Ling, where the designer appended fang-like silver pieces to a gown worn by Precious Lee. This trend was also ever-present at Attico where a silver metallic gown went down the runway. It shouldn’t be a surprise that this way of spicing up a piece is having a moment. After all, isn’t it what comes to mind when we think of fashion greats? Think back to Tom Ford’s metal plate dresses during his Gucci era and Patrick Kelly’s dresses adorned with gold buttons.